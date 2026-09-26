Makita Does Make An 18V 12Ah Battery (It's Just Not Sold In Any US Stores)

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Like so many other cordless tool brands, Makita has its fair share of battery types for sale. In the United States alone, the brand offers batteries in various voltages and amp hours to suit various tools and their use cases. That said, the U.S. doesn't have everything its own way, as some Makita batteries aren't available in the country. One example is Makita's 18-volt 12Ah battery, a power pack nowhere to be seen on U.S. shelves.

The battery is available in Australia, for example, where it carries the product code 1915J2-8. It looks and operates much like any other 18V Makita battery, just with a significantly longer runtime than those sold in the U.S. For reference, the most capacious battery sold in the U.S. is a 6Ah unit, which is half of what the international-only 12Ah battery provides. In between the two is another battery not available in America: the Makita 18V 9Ah lithium-ion battery, model BL1890 in the New Zealand market.

Just because these larger batteries aren't available through the usual Makita channels in the U.S. doesn't mean you can't get your hands on either of them. There are ways to do so, though it's crucial to weigh the pros and cons and exercise caution when purchasing one.