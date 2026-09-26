Makita Does Make An 18V 12Ah Battery (It's Just Not Sold In Any US Stores)
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Like so many other cordless tool brands, Makita has its fair share of battery types for sale. In the United States alone, the brand offers batteries in various voltages and amp hours to suit various tools and their use cases. That said, the U.S. doesn't have everything its own way, as some Makita batteries aren't available in the country. One example is Makita's 18-volt 12Ah battery, a power pack nowhere to be seen on U.S. shelves.
The battery is available in Australia, for example, where it carries the product code 1915J2-8. It looks and operates much like any other 18V Makita battery, just with a significantly longer runtime than those sold in the U.S. For reference, the most capacious battery sold in the U.S. is a 6Ah unit, which is half of what the international-only 12Ah battery provides. In between the two is another battery not available in America: the Makita 18V 9Ah lithium-ion battery, model BL1890 in the New Zealand market.
Just because these larger batteries aren't available through the usual Makita channels in the U.S. doesn't mean you can't get your hands on either of them. There are ways to do so, though it's crucial to weigh the pros and cons and exercise caution when purchasing one.
Acquiring non-U.S. Makita batteries
Unfortunately, if you're adamant about adding a 9 or 12Ah Makita battery to your collection, you'll have to jump through some hoops. International Makita websites don't sell products, let alone ship to the United States, so getting them directly from Makita is essentially off the table. Thus, you're left looking at online retailers or storefronts that carry these batteries, like Adzy's Goods and eBay.
Of course, there are a few things to look out for before buying tool batteries this way. First and foremost are the associated costs. As if Makita batteries weren't expensive enough, this route means you have to tack on shipping and handling costs, too. Ultimately, you could end up dropping a fortune on a battery or two you don't really need all that badly. On top of that, buying from eBay can be risky, as you may not get what you pay for. Yes, the website offers buyer protections, but you really don't want to risk buying something as volatile as a lithium-ion battery from an unreliable or even malicious source.
Even if you can acquire one of these Makita batteries, a big question still lingers. Why exactly would you want one in the first place?
Why go through the hassle of getting a 9 or 12Ah battery?
For Makita users in the United States, the current 18-volt battery lineup is generally more than adequate. However, what can you expect from one of these larger batteries if you get hold of one? Well, there's the obvious capacity increase compared to U.S. Makita batteries. Higher amp hours translate directly to longer run time; so, if you want your Makita tools to run as long as possible on the job, the hoops you have to jump through to get either may be worth it.
Some tools will benefit greatly from larger batteries. Makita advertises the 9 and 12Ah batteries as particularly good for heavy-load applications and more heavy-duty work. Thus, they'll excel if you need batteries for your most power-hungry Makita tools and appliances, such as blowers, miter saws like the LS1219L, and other products that drain batteries quickly. Longer battery life means less downtime, which should help you finish a job quicker.
Though they're not that easy to get in the U.S., 9- and 12Ah Makita 18V batteries are available. Whether you'll need one or both, though, is a whole other matter.