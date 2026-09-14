3 New Makita Tools Released In September 2026

Hot on the heels of Makita's August releases, September brings a few more additions to the product lineup. The brand introduced three new tools at the start of the month, and they're here to help with three very different tasks: finishing concrete, breaking loose enormous fasteners, and cutting branches. If any one (or all three) are on a Makita fan's to-do list, well, they're in luck.

Before getting into the three new offerings, it's worth noting that this trio of tools doesn't fall under the same cordless platform. Two are part of the brand's 40V max XGT system, while the remaining one is part of the more established 18V LXT platform. There is a difference between the two, so if you have batteries for one platform but not the other, make sure you pay attention to which of Makita's three battery systems the tool is meant for. Now, let's take a look at Makita's September 2026 drops.