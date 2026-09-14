3 New Makita Tools Released In September 2026
Hot on the heels of Makita's August releases, September brings a few more additions to the product lineup. The brand introduced three new tools at the start of the month, and they're here to help with three very different tasks: finishing concrete, breaking loose enormous fasteners, and cutting branches. If any one (or all three) are on a Makita fan's to-do list, well, they're in luck.
Before getting into the three new offerings, it's worth noting that this trio of tools doesn't fall under the same cordless platform. Two are part of the brand's 40V max XGT system, while the remaining one is part of the more established 18V LXT platform. There is a difference between the two, so if you have batteries for one platform but not the other, make sure you pay attention to which of Makita's three battery systems the tool is meant for. Now, let's take a look at Makita's September 2026 drops.
40V max XGT Brushless Cordless Vibratory Screed Power Head
Concrete finishing is an arduous task, so most will take any help they can get from a power tool. That's where Makita's new VL001GZ can really come in handy. The 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless Vibratory Screed Power Head is designed to level and smooth freshly poured concrete with either 3-foot, 4 1/2-foot, or 6-foot vibratory screed bars (alas, none of which are included).
Whatever bar length you end up using, the tool can help with both screeding and floating concrete. Its motor produces a consistent 11,000 vibrations per minute from one end of the screed bar to the other, which takes care of two jobs in one: leveling the material and improving compaction. Makita says the VL001GZ can operate for more than two hours on a single charge when powered by a 40V max XGT 4.0Ah High Power Battery. Like the screed bars, Makita does not include a battery with the tool.
40V max XGT 1-inch-drive impact wrench
Makita's new GWT09 is designed for those who need enormous amounts of torque for fasteners. The 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless 4‑Speed High‑Torque 1-inch Square Drive D‑Handle Short Anvil Impact Wrench produces 2,950 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque and 2,320 foot-pounds of fastening torque, which is just what a person would need up against large fasteners and other heavy equipment.
Makita markets the GWT09 as being ideal for tasks such as heavy equipment maintenance, commercial construction, over-the-road truck service, pipe fitting, rail maintenance, and automotive repair, among other uses. This new impact wrench has four speeds for different ranges of rotational speed and impacts per minute, starting from 0-600 rpm and 0-1,200 impacts per minute at the lowest and topping out at 0-1,200 rpm and 0-1,750 ipm. Like the VL001GZ, this one's also part of the XGT platform. The major cordless power tool brand gives you two purchase options: a tool-only version or a kit that includes two 40V max XGT batteries, a rapid charger, and a bag.
18V LXT Lithium‑Ion Brushless Cordless Pruning Shear
Rounding out the September 2026 additions is Makita's XPU01. It's the only one here not part of the XGT platform, which makes sense given it's intended for lighter-duty gardening jobs. The 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Pruning Shear uses a motorized cutting mechanism to cut branches up to 1-³⁄₁₆ inches thick using a razor-sharp bypass blade for clean, precise cuts. While this may not seem like a particularly essential tool, anyone who's done a ton of pruning will know how nice it can be to just pull a trigger instead of squeezing the handles over and over.
The XPU01 comes with four blade settings for ⅜-, ¹¹⁄₁₆-, 1-, and 1-³⁄₁₆-inch branches. Makita says it can make up to 2,400 cuts on a single charge, specifically when cutting ⅝-inch branches with an 18V LXT 2.0Ah battery. In other words, different branch sizes (not to mention different battery sizes) will provide different run times. You also get an LED display to indicate battery status, as well as various low-battery, overload, and high-temperature warnings for your safety.