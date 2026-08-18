4 New Makita Tools Released In August 2026

Makita is one of the major cordless power tool brands, and a big part of its appeal is the sheer variety of tools available across its battery platforms. The company has continued adding to that selection throughout 2026, including five new tools released in July alone.

Now, it's following that batch with four more additions for August 2026, covering both its 18V LXT and 40V max XGT cordless platforms. This month's lineup includes a backpack blower, metal connector nailer, impact driver, and a multi-directional tower light. It's a smaller drop this time, but there's still plenty of variety, spanning landscaping, construction, fastening, and jobsite lighting.

More importantly, these aren't simply new kits or battery combinations for existing products. All four are new tools, and each brings something different to Makita's already huge cordless lineup. Here's a closer look at what arrived in August and what makes each one worth knowing about.