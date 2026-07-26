5 New Makita Products Released In July 2026

If you think you've seen everything Makita has to offer, they just dropped a bunch of new professional tools for you to check out this month. The cordless power tool brand announced all five new products on July 7. The batch includes a reciprocating saw designed for pallet refurbishment, a high-torque driver-drill, a cordless blower that converts into a vacuum and mulcher, a compact stick vacuum for commercial and residential cleaning, and a cordless pipe belt sander built for fabrication work.

As to be expected from a top-trusted tool brand like Makita, these tools don't stop at just the basics. Each of these five new products also includes features such as vibration reduction, higher torque, cordless performance, improved debris management, and application-specific engineering to make the job easier. You'll also notice a majority of them come as part of Makita's growing 40V max XGT cordless platform. Let's take a closer look at all five.