5 New Makita Products Released In July 2026
If you think you've seen everything Makita has to offer, they just dropped a bunch of new professional tools for you to check out this month. The cordless power tool brand announced all five new products on July 7. The batch includes a reciprocating saw designed for pallet refurbishment, a high-torque driver-drill, a cordless blower that converts into a vacuum and mulcher, a compact stick vacuum for commercial and residential cleaning, and a cordless pipe belt sander built for fabrication work.
As to be expected from a top-trusted tool brand like Makita, these tools don't stop at just the basics. Each of these five new products also includes features such as vibration reduction, higher torque, cordless performance, improved debris management, and application-specific engineering to make the job easier. You'll also notice a majority of them come as part of Makita's growing 40V max XGT cordless platform. Let's take a closer look at all five.
AVT Recipro Pallet Saw
The AVT Recipro Pallet Saw is the one new Makita offering of this July bunch to not be a part of 40V Max XGT platform, but that's not the only reason it stands out. It also distinguishes itself by being the only one engineered specifically for the pallet refurbishment industry. Not just general demolition or construction work, in other words. Its 1-1/4-inch stroke is designed to speed up your cutting performance, and you can also fine-tune operation through a variable speed control dial that matches blade speed to the material being cut.
It's powered by a 15-amp motor along with Makita's Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT), which the company says gives you two times less vibration than alternatives without. Makita also equipped the tool with a lock-off switch, which sounds extra convenient during those repetitive cutting tasks. You also get a high-torque limiter and electronic speed control, which'll maintain consistent cutting speed under heavy workloads. The saw also includes a built-in clutch that disengages the gears if the blade binds, protecting you from any potential gear damage during heavy use.
40V Max XGT 3-Speed 1/2-inch Driver-Drill
Makita also introduced what it describes as its most powerful driver-drill to date. That's a bold claim, of course, but they have the specifications to back it up. The 40V max XGT 3-Speed 1/2-inch Driver-Drill is built around a brushless motor with up to 1,590 inch-pounds of maximum torque. And rather than relying on a single operating range, it uses a three-speed transmission with three selectable settings to choose from: 0-650, 0-1,800 and 0-2,400 RPM.
The driver-drill also incorporates an electronic digital clutch that automatically targets the desired torque range as you go. You get 41 clutch settings in low speed, 30 settings in medium speed, and 21 settings in high speed. (That's in addition to the variable-speed trigger mentioned above.) Altogether, a nice heavy-duty option for professionals who need a driver-drill that can keep up with whatever the day's work might demand.
40V Max XGT Blower with Vacuum Attachment
There's also some outdoor power equipment in this drop. Like the 40V max XGT Blower with Vacuum Attachment, for instance. It's a cordless tool that combines blower, vacuum, and mulching functions into one single platform. So, rather than requiring three different tools for one cleanup job, the blower simply gives you attachments to switch back and forth between yourself.
As a blower, it has 16 newtons of blowing force and an airflow rated at 487 cubic feet per minute with air speeds reaching 152 mph in all. As a vacuum and mulcher, it can shred leaves at a 10-to-1 ratio. (That is, 10 bags of leaves into one bag of mulched debris.) Additional design features include a cruise control lever and variable-speed trigger, a five-inch telescoping nozzle with a locking twist ring, and a speed-lock function. It's pretty loud, though: 97 dB(A) of sound pressure, so you might want some earmuffs.
40V Max XGT Cyclonic Power Brush Head 4-Speed Compact Stick Vacuum
And now, a vacuum of a very different sort: the 40V max XGT Cyclonic Power Brush Head 4-Speed Compact Stick Vacuum. It's versatile enough to work well with both commercial and residential maintenance work, and it comes with even higher suction performance than its predecessor to boot. (That's 2.75 times greater pickup power on carpet than the earlier model, the GLC03.)
Now for the specifics: This vacuum gives you 110 watts of suction power, 35 cubic feet per minute of airflow, and 80 inches of water lift. The four-speed electronic suction control system also includes Mode Memory, which allows the vacuum to restart at power setting you were using before being turned off. With a fully charged 40V max XGT 4.0Ah battery, Makita estimates runtime of up to 96 minutes. That makes this one of the more powerful cordless vacuums available on the market today.
40V Max XGT 1-9/16-Inch x 30-Inch Pipe Belt Sander
Rounding out Makita's July 2026 releases is the 40V max XGT 1-9/16-inch x 30-inch Pipe Belt Sander: a cordless finishing tool for pipe fabrication and metal finishing work. This probably isn't something a DIYer would ever need to reach for, but welders, pipefitters, shipbuilders, and other fabrication professionals will probably like the sound of this one. (Especially because Makita says the tool delivers up to 60% faster material removal than the competition.)
It comes with a 1-9/16-inch-wide sanding belt capable of operating at speeds of up to 2,650 feet per minute. The variable speed dial also lets you adjust your belt speed from as low as 600 feet per minute all the way up to that top speed of 2,650 feet per minute. That way, you can better match different materials and finishing requirements. And like hundreds of the company's other professional cordless tools, the pipe belt sander is also compatible with Makita's powerful XGT platform.