11 Niche Makita Tools You Probably Shouldn't Waste Your Money On

Collecting tools can be like collecting anything else. Once you have a few tools, they almost demand that you get a few more. After all, if a few tools are good, more tools must be better, right? Besides, there are some real hidden tool treasures out there to be found.

Then again, there are tools which are useful to the average person, and there are others with specific and uncommon use cases that most buyers are unlikely to encounter. If you're planning to spend your weekend browsing the hardware store shelves, or if you're hunting down the perfect gift for the tool lover in your life, you might be tempted by specialized niche tools with interesting bells and whistles, especially when looking through brands like Makita.

The thing is, the simplest and most accessible tools often have the broadest range of applications. The more niche a tool is, the more likely it is to have a specific use case. Put simply, most of the general consumers can get away with a basic tool set filled with ordinary screwdrivers, wrenches, hammers, and the like. Unless you're doing specialized work and you've done your research, you can probably steer clear of these niche tools.