This All New Makita Tool Is A First Of Its Kind

Makita U.S.A., Inc. recently announced the release of the 40V max XGT 16 Gauge Rebar Tying Tool (GRT01), which is targeted at concrete professionals. According to Makita Tools, the GRT01 is the first 40V max 16 Gauge Rebar Tying tool in the world. A quote from Nicole Tougas, Makita's senior product manager for commercial products, states that "Makita has always been an innovation leader and continues that tradition with the world's first 40V 16-gauge Rebar Tying Tool, delivering up to 65% stronger ties. The GRT01 brings a new level of performance to the market, with the strength that no rebar tying tool has been able to deliver in this category until now. Makita has worked diligently with our ironworker partners to deeply understand their needs, and has delivered with the new XGT® Rebar Tying Tool."

Makita's new GRT01 16 Gauge Rebar Tying Tool is designed for use across a variety of construction applications. These include roads and bridges, residential buildings, commercial buildings, pools, pre-cast construction, and the installation of electrical conduit. The tool provides six different settings for tie strength to match each individual job's tension requirements. The GRT01 comes with ties that are up to 65% stronger than those available previously, with the ability to handle rebar diameters ranging from #3 x #3 to #9 x #8. A single charge of the GRT01Z's 40V max XGT 2.5Ah battery, just one of Makita's many battery types, gives users up to 3,600 ties of #3 x #3 diameter rebar.