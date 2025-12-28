What Is The Difference Between Makita XGT And LXT Chainsaws?

If you are in the market for a cordless, brushless chainsaw, Makita has dozens of different options to choose from. The company offers a variety of saw lengths, different grip types like top-handle models, and so many kit options to get you the amount of batteries and chargers your chainsaw requires. While these are all important factors in choosing which model is right for you, the place to start with Makita chainsaws is whether you want an XGT or LXT model.

These are two of the three power systems from Makita, but they're the two branches in which every battery-powered Makita chainsaw falls. While browsing through them, you may notice some crossover in size and grip, but just because there are both XGT and LXT 14-inch top-handle chainsaws does not mean they are the same product. The main difference between these two chainsaw lines is their respective batteries. The XGT line is built around the Makita XGT 40V battery, whereas the LXT line uses 18V batteries.

Generally speaking, the LXT line features smaller chainsaws that are less expensive than those in the XGT line. The maximum LXT saw length available is 16 inches, but the XGT model can go all the way up to 18 inches. However, the minimum XGT length is 12 inches, while an LXT can go down to 10 inches. That said, both models also offer 6-inch pruning saws. While the battery divide is what separates the Makita LXT and XGT chainsaws, there's a functionality difference between the two that can affect how much you need to spend on one of these chainsaws as well.