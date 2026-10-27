10 Cars Middle-Class Families Drove In The '50s

The '50s were an important time for American car culture. It was an era of hot rods, greased lightning, and cars really taking their place in the American way of life. Cars had been on the market for decades by then, but it wasn't until the middle of the twentieth century that automobiles became accessible to the average family.

Automobile registration data shows about 8,000 registered cars and trucks on American roads in 1900. Fifty years later, that number had risen to nearly 50 million. As a percentage of the population, the number of drivers rose from 8,000 out of roughly 76 million people, or about 0.01%, to more than 49 million out of about 152 million people, or about 32%. Put another way, at the beginning of the century there was only one car for every 1,000 people in the United States; by 1950 there was one car for every three people. Cars had become so common that we could have all gone on a collective road trip together, though the traffic would have been terrible.

The '50s also saw the passage of the 1956 Federal Aid Highway Act, which approved and funded 40,000 miles of interstate highways over the next decade. The 1950s were the decade when cars really took their place in American culture, and these 10 were among the most popular on midcentury roads.