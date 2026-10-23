Maserati's Future Depends On These Cars: Driving Them Made Me Understand What Comes Next
Next year, Maserati's entire lineup of non-supercars receives a facelift. The same design cues trickle down from the MCPura and GT2 Stradale to unify the Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio with a modestly more angular and futuristic visage. Each of that trio already hit surprisingly high notes while replacing the aged QuattroPorte and Levante back in 2023, and yet peculiar EV posturing, raw pricing comps, and dismal sales stats prompted plenty of rumors about a potential sale out from under the Stellantis umbrella.
Rest assured, no such thing will happen anytime soon—or so Maserati reps emphasized over the course of a recent media drive program showing off the new lineup. In fairness, though, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio probably cost too much, even if stats on paper truly set both the ICE and EV variants apart from anything else on the market. The newly updated design language, more power for the gas models, and more range for the EVs might help, but I joined the trip curious to suss out whether Maserati baked in enough to right the ship amid global economic uncertainty.
The prospect of jumping in and out of all the cars to test the fully revised lineup in a single day sounded a bit tough, so I took out the new Grecale V6 Modena and GranTurismo Trofeo hoping to reacquaint myself with the heart of the run and witness whether the facelifts truly go more than skin deep.
Style points across the lineup
The sharper nose that carries over from the MCXtrema track star stands out as enough of a hint that change is gonna come for 2027 model year cars. Previously seen on the MCPura and especially the GT2 Stradale, a bit more of a horizontal line for the three core models emphasizes performance potential gained.
Otherwise, spotting the revised intakes and side strakes might require glancing back and forth against a picture of a 2026 or earlier model. And the new face works slightly less well on the Grecale, with more rounded edges, a weighted presence, and the crossover's upright profile versus the more tightly hewn body panels of the two-doors.
Interior updates make more of a difference, to my eye. The new octagonal "squircle" steering wheel matches a clock atop the dash that ostensibly leans into the modern automotive industry's obsession with analog watches. The switchgear and materials look somewhat less Fiat-ish, especially by dropping the flat gear select buttons on the center console in favor of more physical metal switches. A bit less piano black plastic always helps, too, though the dreaded material still appears far too much.
Enough powertrain options to make a spreadsheet necessary
Fairly substantial revisions to the powertrains match the improvements inside and out, most notably the addition of a Modena V6 version of the Grecale that helps to justify the quashing of the disappointing mild-hybrid inline-four base model. The Modena V6 adds luxury trappings along with a detuned version of the twin-turbo Nettuno 3.0-liter engine available in every Maserati, in this case rated at 385 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
Those numbers pale in comparison to a GT2 Stradale at 631 ponies and 538 lb-ft, though the Grecale Trofeo still carries over with 523 hp and 457 lb-ft. Lest this exercise devolve into reading figures off the stat sheets, which the complexities of the entire lineup's multiple powertrain options renders almost incomprehensible, please also note the range for every EV improves thanks to the aero of those angular front ends, new rear underfloor designs, front-axle disconnects, tires with less rolling resistance, and overhauled thermal management cleverness to optimize the cooling circuits of the cabin, battery, inverter, and charger simultaneously.
More range more better
The all-electric GranTurismo Folgore can therefore manage 254 theoretical miles on a charge—not quite an impressive distance but sufficient for daily life or spirited driving. And the latter certainly emphasizes the dogbone-style battery distribution that allows Maserati to use the same chassis as the gas version while keeping the passenger compartment low and roomy. Just don't ask about the Grecale Folgore, the worst option in the lineup and truly a parts-bin special cobbled together from various Stellantis EV component warehouses.
As I shoved any remembrances of the Grecale Folgore out of mind, the V6 Modena growled to life with a thick bassline and I took a moment to revisit the spruced-up interior. Fancy and fresh, almost yacht spec, but still simplified to the point of minimalism. The steering wheel in particular stood out as the biggest pro for the 2027 model year, as I tooled around on the PCH and headed up into the hills.
The biggest addition: a Modena V6 Grecale variant
As was the case with the early MC20, that Nettuno V6's 385 horsepower must surely be underrated, even with mild stabs at the throttle. Or maybe because the V6 Modena saves nearly 10% in mass versus a Trofeo, with lighter brakes, smaller and square wheels, and the panoramic sunroof as optional, the gap in power makes less of a difference. In a straight-line launch, retuned algorithms helped the transmission manage smoother upshifts and then, even more importantly, quicker downshifts. But most pleasing: a bit of nifty shove after each gearshift, as the wastegate holds boost ready for a punch after the next ratio engages.
On the other hand, especially in Sport mode, the newly emphasized exhaust note winds up a bit over-the top when piped in through the speakers. I always loved the spicy rush of turbos spooling and pressurizing that previously defined the Nettuno engine's character, and that soundtrack plays second fiddle now. In my enthusiasm, overreaching on the tires prompted early and often traction intervention and understeer. I needed to remember that the Grecale's footprint and center of gravity reward gentler inputs, letting the all-wheel-drive hook up smoothly, and then speed comes as a secondary affair to the dancing through corners.
Into the real sports car
I hoped for perhaps slightly more feedback from the weighted steering, which lacks the finer edge of precision to match the rest of the fun. Maybe leave such improvements to the Trofeo, with wider rear tires and taller rims with less sidewall to absorb any communication between road and hand. That chatter essentially vanished in the new Off-Road mode, too, which can raise up to 45 millimeters above the standard ride height of 810 mm, or a total of 70mm above Corsa—not that I got a chance to do any serious off-roading, though, before switching over into a GranTurismo Trofeo.
Blinding Giallo Modenese yellow paint fooled my eyes as much as my camera in the afternoon sun, but inside the low-slung and shadowy cockpit awaited a sanctuary for screaming through the canyons in borderline blissful comfort. Ventilated seats blasting to match the more potent Nettuno variant, the GT absolutely rips with a level of easy capability and responsive tactility that leaves any Grecale well in the dust.
Low and tight, yet never uncomfortably so, this chassis without any batteries cradled down the center can therefore turn on a dime despite weighing just shy of 4,000 pounds. And punching out of corners with the electrically controlled center and rear differentials managing over-exuberances of throttle with impressive levels of torque vectoring, familiar roads evaporated at borderline shocking pace.
A few opportunities missed
For 2027, the GT and GC in Modena trim also add a new "Country Mode" suspension setting that pumps up the air bags by 20 millimeters and softens the damper valving at speeds up to 75 miles an hour. Somewhat similar to Off-Road in the Grecale, then, but sadly the day wrapped up before I got a chance for a go with the new system, which hopefully only further emphasizes the daily utility of this rare two-door four-seater.
Such a unique car on the market these days sure ain't cheap, though. My Giallo Modenese coupe came in at $204,430 over a $166,000 starting sticker. For comparison, a GranCabrio Folgore starts at $149,595 and the gas GranCabrio adds options onto a $158,000 base price.
By contrast, the Modena V6 Grecale at $84,500 and nicely optioned below $100,000 starts to look quite nice, especially against the outgoing Porsche Macan GTS—which may return in 2028, though who knows with Porsche these days—that comes with a similar twin-turbo V6 with less brute punch and a price tag starting at $94,200 (for this model year, not 2027).
Can the Grecale take on Porsche's Macan?
Then again, a non-Modena Grecale V6 at another five grand less, with fewer amenities but the same performance... Even better? Of course, against a Porsche, Maserati's reliability comes into question. And some of the quintessential Italian spirit reared up in the form of those new metal gear selectors that don't actually click individually so much as move the whole unit at once, with a creak, and noticeable left rear window wind rush at above 50 miles per hour or so. I still thought the overall build quality, sound deadening, and stitchwork looked modestly improved versus previous Grecales and GranTurismos, and hopefully Maserati can get into the swing of things while stepping back from a full commitment to the EV era.
One rep teased two new models prepping for reveal toward the tail end of 2027, though declined to share much in the way of concrete details other than to suggest that electrified drivetrains will come into play. Given the elimination of a hybrid Grecale, presumably horrific sales of the EV GranTurismo and GranCabrio, and the cancelation of the MCPura EV, I feel confident predicting a hybridized return of the erstwhile Quattroporte and Levante. Especially given how bold dropping the best-selling Levante outright seemed. And yet, the prospect of bringing back a Ferrari V8 seems even more unlikely—maybe a 296 GTS V6 with the Yasa e-motor instead? We can all dream...
2027 Maserati lineup facelift: verdict
Hopefully, changes made—with more on the way—can pave the way toward racking up sales, even if the Maserati of today will never dodge the Maserati of yesterday's pricing, depreciation, and reliability concerns. But you just gotta know that going in, I always say, and accept that wonderful, wonderfully-Italian cars sometimes come with a price.
Nobody wants Maserati to fail, apparently not even Stellantis despite the rumor mill. So think of this facelift as more preventative maintenance than pure vanity and, across the lineup, certainly going far more than skin deep.