Maserati's Future Depends On These Cars: Driving Them Made Me Understand What Comes Next

Next year, Maserati's entire lineup of non-supercars receives a facelift. The same design cues trickle down from the MCPura and GT2 Stradale to unify the Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio with a modestly more angular and futuristic visage. Each of that trio already hit surprisingly high notes while replacing the aged QuattroPorte and Levante back in 2023, and yet peculiar EV posturing, raw pricing comps, and dismal sales stats prompted plenty of rumors about a potential sale out from under the Stellantis umbrella.

Rest assured, no such thing will happen anytime soon—or so Maserati reps emphasized over the course of a recent media drive program showing off the new lineup. In fairness, though, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio probably cost too much, even if stats on paper truly set both the ICE and EV variants apart from anything else on the market. The newly updated design language, more power for the gas models, and more range for the EVs might help, but I joined the trip curious to suss out whether Maserati baked in enough to right the ship amid global economic uncertainty.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The prospect of jumping in and out of all the cars to test the fully revised lineup in a single day sounded a bit tough, so I took out the new Grecale V6 Modena and GranTurismo Trofeo hoping to reacquaint myself with the heart of the run and witness whether the facelifts truly go more than skin deep.