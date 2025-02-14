2025 Maserati GT2 Stradale First Drive: Fun & Frustration From This Porsche GT3 Rival

Last summer at Monterey Car Week, Maserati unveiled the new GT2 Stradale as the most hardcore road-legal version of the MC20, a supercar I truly love and root for despite undeniable flaws. Crazy turbos on a raucous "Nettuno" V6 engine that rides low in a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, the MC20 and its "Cielo" hardtop convertible variant both look the part of an exotic Italian thoroughbred.

The GT2 Stradale doubles down on that recipe, with weight savings paired to aggressive aerodynamics, more power, and a surprising suite of track settings—all of which contributes, of course, to a higher price and a limited production run. To justify the hype, Maserati invited a cadre (some might say a cabal) of international journalists to Ascari Circuit, in Spain, for testing on track and public roads alike.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The private track at Ascari, simultaneously intricate and immaculate, should have set the perfect stage for the exclusive launch of a car that hopes to target Porsche's stalwart GT3 and GT4 RS track toys. Unfortunately, flying me and my cohort halfway around the planet for just 20 minutes of track time and 30 minutes on mountain roads doesn't suggest a ton of confidence from Maserati in this new MC20 variant, given well-known reliability concerns. And limited time behind the wheel admittedly makes a serious review, rather than impressionistic intimations of performance and panache, somewhat hard to accurately ferment as I type on a commuter jet at 7 AM flying 30,000 feet over the Iberian Peninsula.

