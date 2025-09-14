Who Makes Maserati Engines? (No, It's Not Ferrari)

Over the years, Maserati, the Italian automaker symbolised by the Trident—has produced some of the world's most capable and breathtakingly gorgeous sports cars. After World War II, the brand transitioned from building pure-bred racing machines to crafting luxury sports sedans, supercars, and sports cars. Financial struggles in the early '90s eventually led Fiat to acquire Maserati, bringing it closer to long-time racing rival Ferrari. In time, Ferrari purchased a 50% stake in Maserati, sparking one of the most fascinating partnerships in Italian motoring history.

Today, things look very different. Maserati is now part of Stellantis, while Ferrari is riding its own horse, meaning the two no longer share engines like they used to. That said, Maserati has been busy developing its own powertrains. Currently, the lineup revolves around two engines. The first is a 2.0-litre turbocharged Multiair four-cylinder with mild-hybrid assistance, producing up to 330 horsepower in the Grecale Modena. Built at FCA's Termoli plant in Italy and further refined in Modena, it underpins Maserati's push toward efficiency without sacrificing performance.

The crown jewel, however, is the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6. It features a 90-degree bank angle and Formula 1-inspired pre-chamber combustion technology; the Nettuno V6 makes up to 631 horsepower in the MC20 GT2 Stradale, Maserati's most track-focused offering to date. Unlike previous engines, the Nettuno V6 is designed and built entirely in-house at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena. The Nettuno borrows from Alfa Romeo's twin-turbo V6 found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which itself is essentially a Ferrari V8 with two cylinders chopped off. So even with Nettuno engine now built fully in-house, Ferrari DNA still trickles through, and that's no bad thing, given Ferrari's reputation for crafting some of the most charismatic and exotic engines in the world.