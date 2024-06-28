Maserati GranCabrio First Drive: Is Folgore Or Trofeo The Better GT Convertible?

There's good and bad news, if you've been holding out for an all-electric convertible. On the plus side, Maserati is the perhaps-surprising first automaker to offer such a car in the U.S., and the 2025 GranCabrio Folgore doesn't stint on power, with its triple-motor setup delivering lashings of instantaneous torque. The downside is that you'll pay just north of $200k for the privilege.

Wait, though, because Maserati is hedging its bets. Alongside the Folgore is the 2024 GranCabrio Trofeo. It'll arrive a little sooner — in the U.S. this summer, rather than the EV's fall debut — and, priced from $192k, be a little cheaper. Though less powerful with its twin-turbo V6, it's also notably lighter.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The question, then, isn't just "Is the GranCabrio a good convertible grand tourer?" but whether EV bests gasoline at this ultra-luxury tipping point. As anyone following the electric transition will already know, the answer is rarely simple.