Maserati's New MCPURA Supercar Is More Of The Same, And That's A Good Thing

Maserati just unveiled a new supercar by the name of "MCPURA." Here's the good news: it's powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that throws down 640 horsepower, it's made in Italy, has butterfly doors, and it's available in a bunch of wacky colors. Here's the odd news: it's essentially just a slightly different and reworked Maserati MC20 with a new (literally) coat of paint and a different name. It doesn't even look that much different. However, that shouldn't be heard as bad news. More high-strung Italian sports cars in the world is never a bad thing.

For all intents and purposes, the MCPURA is a continuation of the MC20 from five years ago, albeit with a few exterior and interior changes. Maserati wants this car to be the purest and most old-school example of what it has to offer to the supercar ecosystem before hybrids – like the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto – and electric cars take over. You can't stop progress and efficiency, but there's something to be said about Maserati sticking to its guns and making a car that it knows hardcore Maserati fans will love. That's even if other customers are moving towards something a little more high-tech.