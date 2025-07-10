Maserati's New MCPURA Supercar Is More Of The Same, And That's A Good Thing
Maserati just unveiled a new supercar by the name of "MCPURA." Here's the good news: it's powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that throws down 640 horsepower, it's made in Italy, has butterfly doors, and it's available in a bunch of wacky colors. Here's the odd news: it's essentially just a slightly different and reworked Maserati MC20 with a new (literally) coat of paint and a different name. It doesn't even look that much different. However, that shouldn't be heard as bad news. More high-strung Italian sports cars in the world is never a bad thing.
For all intents and purposes, the MCPURA is a continuation of the MC20 from five years ago, albeit with a few exterior and interior changes. Maserati wants this car to be the purest and most old-school example of what it has to offer to the supercar ecosystem before hybrids – like the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto – and electric cars take over. You can't stop progress and efficiency, but there's something to be said about Maserati sticking to its guns and making a car that it knows hardcore Maserati fans will love. That's even if other customers are moving towards something a little more high-tech.
Available in over 30 designer colors
One of the new colors debuted on the MCPURA goes by the name "Ai Aqua Rainbow." In a very Maserati-esque move, the paint is available as a matte color for the base coupe, and a gloss for the Cielo convertible version. Maserati did not give a reason for the distinction, other than saying "MCPURA Cielo – which, in its very name, is reminiscent of light in movement," in a press release. Either way, the coat of paint gives off a rainbow effect depending on which angle you view it. In addition to 30 other colors, it's also available in colors that go by imaginative names like "Devil Orange," "Verde Royale," and "Night Interaction." You read that right. Those are paint colors and not the names of different varieties of cologne.
As for the mechanical bits, it hosts a carbon fiber monocoque, as every modern supercar should. As such, Maserati notes that it weighs in at under 3,300 pounds. The MCPURA coupe and MCPURA Cielo retractable hardtop convertible will be available starting the fourth quarter of 2025.