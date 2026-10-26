16 Gadgets That Make Great Gifts For Anyone Who Works From Home

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I have worked from home for the last 15 years, and I can tell you, it's usually pretty great. You can listen to music out loud, work in pajama pants, and make lunch out of your fridge, which is less expensive than takeout and you don't have to worry about someone nabbing your food. On the other hand, it can be a bit of a pain. You have to functionally set up an office space within your home where you work alone, and that can be socially isolating.

If you or a loved one recently started working from home, and you're looking for something to buy to make life a little easier or more comfortable, you're in luck. There are tons of products that would make for great gifts for people who work from home, ranging in price from a few bucks to several hundred dollars, with loads of variations to suit individual tastes. So, if you're ready to shop, scroll on down for some good work from home gift ideas.