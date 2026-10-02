SteelSeries Sensei Pro X Rival Pro Review: 8K Wireless Mice With 'Infinite' Battery Life

Both the Rival Pro and Sensei Pro mice from Steelseries offer ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity via a USB-C to USB-A cable and a base receiver station. With a plug-and-play setup, both mice were ready for use within just a few minutes of unboxing. The included cable's USB-C side connects to the base station and the USB-A side can connect to either a PC, an Xbox Series X or S, or a PS5, though Steelseries notes that consoles might not support all features.

Sarah Chaney/SlashGear

With the base station plugged into your device, you can lock in the extra battery puck so it can start charging. Then, as long as the Rival Pro and Sensei Pro are within working distance of the receiver, they start functioning right after you hold the Power/DPI button down for two seconds. If you want to use either mouse with a different computer or console, all you have to do is set up the cable and base station at its new location.

Or, you can buy a Steelseries travel dongle, sold separately, to unlock the ability to use either of these new mice with a second system without having to worry about moving the base station and the connecting cable every time. The mouse will connect to whichever device is currently active, or if both are active at once, you can manually switch between them by holding the Power/DPI button and pressing the scroll wheel.