9 Cool Camping Features Built Into Oliver Travel Trailers (And 3 You Can Add Yourself)
Travel trailers have come a long way thanks to modern technology. Whether you want the basic comforts of home or a full-on glamping experience, there's a camping rig that delivers exactly what you need. Although Oliver Travel Trailers are a relatively new addition to the RV lineup — the company launched in 2008 — there's plenty to admire about the manufacturer's lineup.
Oliver is in the lineup of luxury travel trailers that make camping feel like pampering. However, it comes in a range of styles and packages. You can also find lightweight trailers like the lower-end Oliver Legacy Elite. Of course, given that Oliver trailers start at about $85,000 for the base model, this type of rig won't be for everyone, even at the lowest price point. There's plenty to like regardless, especially if you want cool features that come built in.
Not every feature we found comes stock on every model of Oliver travel trailer. However, we consider it a win whether the feature is built in or available as an upgrade before you leave the sales lot. Ultimately, there are a few camping features you may want to add on that Oliver flat-out doesn't offer, and we'll cover those last.
Built in: Auxiliary power
Without auxiliary power on your recreational vehicle, you might be roughing it a bit more than intended. Onboard batteries help you make the most of your travel trailer's features, including the included TV and other features we'll cover later. What's important to know is that even the base-level Oliver trailer comes with a battery system. The only potential drawback is that the lower-end models have an accordingly lower battery capacity.
On the Legacy Elite II, for example, Oliver's lowest-cost travel trailer for 2026, the battery system is rated at 100Ah. The highest-end model, the Apex X23 Off-Grid, has a 400Ah battery system. Oliver's power packages don't take up much space, but the battery systems do have their own slide-out storage compartment.
If you plan to go off-grid, it's nice to know that Oliver has battery systems on all its travel trailers. Even better, the onboard propane system integrates with the battery system. Even without power for extended periods, you can be comfortable and pampered with battery backups and propane.
Built in: Backup camera
No one ever said backing into an RV spot was easy, but not every rig comes with built-in backup cameras to help you navigate. Fortunately, Oliver travel trailers do. With standard models, like the basic Legacy Elite II, the backup camera doesn't come with the rig. With the option to upgrade, however, we're still concluding that this is a perk.
For higher-priced Oliver trailers, the electronics package is included and comes with the backup camera, among other perks. A backup camera can make even a cheap car feel flashier, and the same goes for your travel trailer.
It's also handy when navigating tight spots, whether that's your driveway or the most scenic spot in a campground. Plus, built-in backup cameras tend to integrate better into the vehicle than aftermarket add-ons, which helps keep your Oliver trailer feeling fancy. Beyond backing up, the camera can also help you keep an eye on things, even without leaving your tow vehicle.
Built in: Roof solar
You can add solar panels to just about any vehicle, including recreational vehicles, but Oliver trailers don't require an aftermarket add-on. Roof solar is included on every Oliver travel trailer beyond the standard or entry-level Legacy Elite II. What that means for most of the trailers in the lineup is an extra 400 watts of energy — as long as the sun can hit the roof of your rig.
Most of Oliver's travel trailers also include an external solar port, so it's easy to add solar on after the fact if you choose. The port gives a bit more flexibility; you could choose portable panels that sit alongside the vehicle, or some other configuration if you don't want panels permanently installed on the roof.
With a 400-watt capacity, the solar panels alone can't necessarily run your entire rig for days. However, that power rating could ensure you can charge your phone, keep the lights on, and use the internet even without auxiliary power.
Built in: Solar awning
Adding a solar awning to a travel trailer or motorhome may not be practical, but someone has probably done it. With an Oliver trailer, though, it's as simple as checking a box during the purchase process. Oliver solar awnings collect additional solar energy, boosting your travel trailer's overall wattage capture.
Roof solar contributes about 400 watts to your solar reserves, while a solar awning more than doubles the figure. Oliver notes that the solar awning can bring in 960 watts, but that's only on two different models for 2027. The Apex X23, while labeled an off-grid model, doesn't come with the solar awning stock. The Legacy Elite II Platinum Pro, however, does come with the solar owning as part of the standard package. That leaves only three models without the option.
With roof solar, a solar awning, propane appliances, and battery backup, you can expect to stay pretty comfortable off-grid in an Oliver travel trailer. Power isn't the only perk, though; Oliver trailers offer plenty more to appreciate when it comes to technology.
Built in: Bluetooth speaker
A Bluetooth speaker may not cost much these days. Still, there's something a little bit decadent about having one come with your travel trailer. In mid-2025, Oliver announced on social media that its 2026 travel trailers would come with portable Bluetooth speakers. The speaker has a docking spot inside the rig, but you can also take it all around the campground with you.
It's tough to find details on the current specs for the speakers, but Oliver confirms that they come in every rig these days. Current manufacturer component manuals list the Alpine Bluetooth Speaker as a component on all 2026 model year Oliver travel trailers, and the 2027 model years have the same feature listed.
Not every Oliver owner seems to love the speaker upgrade, as various forums discuss upgrading the trailer's audio with name-brand Bluetooth speakers instead. However, the speaker might be a fun perk for more casual use.
Built in: Induction cooktops
Cooking may not be the easiest thing to do in a travel trailer, but Oliver has taken some steps toward making it more enjoyable. Instead of a standard cooktop, Oliver trailers come with induction cooktops. Admittedly, there are some pros and cons to induction cooktops, but the highlights are a sleeker surface for cooking that's also easier to clean than standard stovetops.
There could be a bit of a learning curve if you're not used to induction cooktops, too. Yet in terms of upgrading the camping experience, not having to cook on a camp stove is a perk. A fancy stove can make camping feel more glamorous, and easy cleanup is a must in small spaces, even if you spend a lot of time outside.
Sure, things are smaller than they would be in a residence, but in travel trailer terms, the sink and stove combination is practically a luxury in the Oliver Apex X23. You'll also find storage space under the sink and stovetop combo, with the oven under the microwave.
Built in: Keypad entry
After six years at an RV park, I lost count of how many guests lost or misplaced the keys to their rig. Then there was the fact that our RV park kept master keys on hand, which, while convenient, also suggests that an RV may not be as secure as it seems.
These days, keypad entry is a feature that can save you a lot of time, frustration, and emergency locksmith fees. Just like at home, a locking keypad makes it convenient not only to enter and exit your rig, but also give other people access if needed.
Electronic keypad doors come standard on every Oliver travel trailer except the entry-level model. However, you can add the locking keypad as an option, along with the backup camera. It's an electronics package that includes both those items, so no need to shop for aftermarket equipment unless you want a specific model of either piece of tech.
Built in: Cellular internet
When I worked at my local RV park, portable internet was fairly new. It was almost novel to see satellite internet appliances sitting out at our guests' RV sites. These days, satellite internet may be a staple for RV'ers all over the world. Yet Oliver offers something a bit different with its travel trailers.
Instead of satellite internet, Oliver offers cellular internet. Oliver owners can sign up for cellular internet with either Verizon or AT&T service and use it during their travels. The customer support documents suggest that consumers can pause their cellular internet plans while parking their travel trailers at home or in storage. However, no information was readily available on the cost of plans, which likely vary based on the service provider.
Although you can grab any old hotspot and take it on the road, it may be more convenient to use Oliver's built-in option. Oliver doesn't offer specific satellite internet options, but that doesn't mean you can't add it. More on that later.
Built in: Microwave air fryer
Oliver's built-in induction cooktops are a nice perk, but what if you don't feel like firing up the stove for every meal? Good news, because there are Oliver travel trailers that also come stock with a combination air fryer microwave. The microwave looks fairly unassuming from the exterior, but does double duty when it's time to cook.
One thing I love about having an air fryer at home is that mine doesn't overheat the house the way an oven or stove might. You might not think a microwave air fryer combo is necessary while camping, but it's a solid perk, especially in such a small space.
It's worth noting that, like some other more upgrade-like features, the base model Oliver trailer does not come with the convection air fryer microwave. Rather, the basic option is a stainless steel microwave. All Oliver trailers also have the same refrigerator and those induction cooktops.
Add: Satellite internet
Oliver does have its own system for getting internet into your travel trailer. However, if you prefer satellite internet over cellular data, you'll need to spring for a separate system. Unlike the built-in equipment in an Oliver trailer, you have to plan for satellite internet separately— at least for now. Fortunately, you can find satellite equipment in plenty of places, including online. Plus, you'll find RV gear at Home Depot, among other retailers.
Starlink is one common option for RV'ers, or anyone who travels often, but it's not the only one. There are alternatives to Starlink that might work for RV'ers, but pricing plans can vary widely. Starlink also offers satellite internet specifically for travel, with the Starlink Mini.
Of course, you might not need a cellular data hotspot or portable satellite internet if you tend to stay at campgrounds that offer internet. Or, you might be the type of adventurer who doesn't need the internet at all to have a good time.
Add: Tire pressure monitoring
Some RV manufacturers have built-in tire pressure monitoring systems, but Oliver does not. While it's not a necessity for every RVer, you might find that manually checking your tire pressure is a bit tiresome. If that's the case, adding tire pressure monitoring equipment is one worthwhile way to upgrade your RV.
After all, you have at least four more tires to check than usual, since all Oliver models are towables. A tire pressure monitoring system constantly checks your vehicle's tire pressure, and then alerts you when something goes wrong. That could be a huge help if you're traveling long distances, especially on rougher roads. It's never fun to get a flat, but it's even worse if it happens on your travel trailer.
With some advance warning, you might be able to avoid a catastrophe. Regardless of the equipment you have on your Oliver trailer, pre-trip safety checks are important. Oliver recommends checking your tires and wheels before each trip, including a close examination of wear patterns and confirming the recommended tire pressure.
Add: Countertop ice maker
Since most appliances in travel trailers are a bit smaller than the equipment you have at home, odds are, you won't find an ice machine in most rigs. That's the case with Oliver's travel trailers. While there are plenty of perks in the kitchen, like the induction cooktop and air fryer microwave, an ice maker isn't an option. Fortunately, an aftermarket ice maker can easily sit on your countertop and can be stowed during travel.
Countertop ice makers might be one of the most fun Lowe's finds for RVers. After all, you can't very well make fun chilled drinks at your campsite without ice. Instead of buying it on the go, you can make it in your RV. With Oliver travel trailers and all their solar energy and battery backups, you can probably make ice even while boondocking.
It's not a necessity, but an ice maker might upgrade your camping experience even more. That is, if all the cool camping features in Oliver travel trailers haven't already blown your mind and gotten you planning your next camping trip.