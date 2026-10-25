9 Cool Camping Features Built Into Oliver Travel Trailers (And 3 You Can Add Yourself)

Travel trailers have come a long way thanks to modern technology. Whether you want the basic comforts of home or a full-on glamping experience, there's a camping rig that delivers exactly what you need. Although Oliver Travel Trailers are a relatively new addition to the RV lineup — the company launched in 2008 — there's plenty to admire about the manufacturer's lineup.

Oliver is in the lineup of luxury travel trailers that make camping feel like pampering. However, it comes in a range of styles and packages. You can also find lightweight trailers like the lower-end Oliver Legacy Elite. Of course, given that Oliver trailers start at about $85,000 for the base model, this type of rig won't be for everyone, even at the lowest price point. There's plenty to like regardless, especially if you want cool features that come built in.

Not every feature we found comes stock on every model of Oliver travel trailer. However, we consider it a win whether the feature is built in or available as an upgrade before you leave the sales lot. Ultimately, there are a few camping features you may want to add on that Oliver flat-out doesn't offer, and we'll cover those last.