5 Travel Trailers That Are Basically Little Luxury Homes On Wheels

You may not be able to tell from the exterior, which closely resembles an iconic silver Airstream, but the Bowlus Endless Highways is a 27-foot, all-electric marvel. This trailer is a true investment, starting at $185,000, but will allow you to live off the grid surrounded by luxury. The Endless Highways goes beyond just premium finishes. The aerodynamic design is also extremely lightweight at between 4,000 and 4,400 pounds, making it easier to tow. One option buyers can add is the AeroMove system which is a self-propelled system for maneuvering the trailer where it needs to go. It helps you get the trailer into and out of tight spaces.

A large bedroom offers twin beds that convert to a king and a luxury ensuite bathroom. The Luxe package adds huge skylights in the main living area for stargazing, with birch covers that are easily stored in one of the unit's closets. The electrical power system can last for a full week off the grid and charges in only four hours. Even off grid you won't have to live without creature comforts, as the same system powers the air conditioning and outlets. The optional AeroSolar package charges as you drive and camp. The Endless Highways is available in four different color schemes, along with a special Frontier Edition for 2026.

Bowlus also offers the Rivet model, which starts at $150,000. It has an elegant interior and is overall a little bit smaller and lighter.