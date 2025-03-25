Who Owns Airstream And Where Are The Trailers Made?
With nearly a century since Airstream founder Wally Byam put together his first prototype, the RV company is still the only trailer manufacturer to successfully continue operations beyond the Great Depression and World War II. It wasn't easy to halt business during World War II, but the experience he gained working in aircraft manufacturing did help influence future designs.
Until Byam died in the early 60s, the company was under his strong management. As leadership experienced several transitions over the subsequent years, two entrepreneurs saw an opportunity. In 1980, Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein founded THOR Industries and acquired Airstream. In addition to other major RV brands such as Dutchmen, Jayco, and Tiffin, to name a few, THOR Industries continues to own Airstream to this day. Although the brand retains its classic exterior look, technology has continued to move forward, with recent examples like this Airstream eStream concept, which is an electric camper with an innovative twist.
Fortunately for Airstream, operations continued in Jackson Center, Ohio, where the trailer company had expanded operations all the way back in the 1950s. Not only are Airstream vehicles still made there, but a recent new massive 750,000-square-foot factory dubbed "the Mothership" added to the iconic trailer brand's presence in the Jackson Center area. Even after all these years, Airstream made the top of our list of the best travel trailer brands.
What makes Airstream unique?
While there are several great RV options, one brand is always easily identifiable with its aluminum riveted shell. And this shiny silver rounded look has stayed with Airstream since early 1936, when it first debuted. Due to the lasting modern look of these trailers, the vehicles have remained a mainstay in travel culture, with stories of them being passed down to the next generation. Of course this isn't the only example of timeless style, as we rounded up some of the coolest retro RV campers ever made.
Airstreams are also made a bit differently than other RVs, which may be one of the reasons the brand is far from the most economical option out there. In the factory, each trailer shell includes five pieces, which are bolted and sealed before any interior components are installed. After the shell is complete, each vehicle is exposed to thousands of gallons of pressurized water to ensure the camper doesn't leak. At this point, each space within the unit is fitted with custom components that all travel through the one exterior door.
While RVer's in general are considered a community, Airstream goes a bit further, with an official creed penned by none other than founder Wally Byam. The brand promotes a philosophy of prioritizing an adventurous spirit and unites owners passionate about travel. There is even a yearly event at the Jackson Center, Ohio headquarters called Alumapalooza, with live entertainment and factory tours drawing hundreds of campers.