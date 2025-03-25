Who Owns Airstream And Where Are The Trailers Made?

With nearly a century since Airstream founder Wally Byam put together his first prototype, the RV company is still the only trailer manufacturer to successfully continue operations beyond the Great Depression and World War II. It wasn't easy to halt business during World War II, but the experience he gained working in aircraft manufacturing did help influence future designs.

Until Byam died in the early 60s, the company was under his strong management. As leadership experienced several transitions over the subsequent years, two entrepreneurs saw an opportunity. In 1980, Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein founded THOR Industries and acquired Airstream. In addition to other major RV brands such as Dutchmen, Jayco, and Tiffin, to name a few, THOR Industries continues to own Airstream to this day. Although the brand retains its classic exterior look, technology has continued to move forward, with recent examples like this Airstream eStream concept, which is an electric camper with an innovative twist.

Fortunately for Airstream, operations continued in Jackson Center, Ohio, where the trailer company had expanded operations all the way back in the 1950s. Not only are Airstream vehicles still made there, but a recent new massive 750,000-square-foot factory dubbed "the Mothership" added to the iconic trailer brand's presence in the Jackson Center area. Even after all these years, Airstream made the top of our list of the best travel trailer brands.

