10 Auto Shop Customer Habits That May Earn You Better Service

Many aspects of car maintenance are quite straightforward, written in black and white in your owner's manual, such as when to change your oil, rotate your tires, or flush your vehicle's coolant system. However, another important layer of the vehicle service process can be murkier: how to interact with the people who actually do the work.

I spent many years in the automotive industry, doing almost every job from technician to GM, and I understand that for many customers, dropping off their vehicle for service feels like approaching a black hole. Their money threatens to disappear over the event horizon while word of their vehicles' status seems never to escape. This can certainly be intimidating.

You can improve the service experience by developing a few habits that help your shop deliver a better customer experience. Automotive professionals are, for the most part, dedicated and conscientious, trying to do a mentally and physically demanding job well and quickly in a line of work where time is money. By keeping a few tips in mind, you can help improve that experience. Being courteous, communicating clearly, and avoiding pitfalls can make your repair progress smoothly. You don't need to bring donuts, although they probably wouldn't be refused, but being the type of customer shops want to see again won't hurt the overall experience.