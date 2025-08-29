You Should Never Say This To Your Mechanic (And Here's Why)
Every car needs regular maintenance and occasional repairs to stay in solid running condition. Many car repair jobs are simple and include things like engine oil changes, coolant services, and engine air filter replacements. Other forms of maintenance and repairs are complex and labor-intensive. Regardless of whether the task is big or small, if you can't do it yourself, you'll need to visit a car mechanic.
This can be intimidating at times. While most skilled mechanics are honest, and many are willing to work with their customers' budgets, that's not always the case. In every industry, there are, unfortunately, a handful of unscrupulous individuals who will take advantage of their customers. This is especially true if you have little to no experience with the subject matter. Because of that, it's important that you take steps to protect yourself. Your first step is to research the repair shop before trying it out. The next is to avoid making certain statements to the mechanic or service writers.
One thing that you should never say to your mechanic is "just do whatever it needs." While virtually no respectable shop is going to start making repairs without consulting you first, you shouldn't open yourself up to that possibility in the first place. As a former professional auto technician who spent years working in both independent repair shops and dealerships, I'll explain why, as well as help you understand what you should do instead. Here's what to know.
How to get the repairs you need
Most reputable repair shops won't start making repairs or performing maintenance services without the customer's approval. However, it's still important to protect yourself in case they do.
Agreeing to any and all repairs up front could end with an extremely steep bill. Instead, when you drop your car off at the shop, you should ask about the labor rates. Be sure to ask about diagnostic rates as well as basic maintenance. If you're visiting the mechanic for a standard service, like a serpentine belt replacement, you should get the exact price for that job.
If, on the other hand, you suspect that there's a problem with your vehicle, the shop will most likely provide you with a diagnostic labor rate. You should also receive a rough estimate of how many hours the mechanic will need to identify the problem.
When you decide to let the shop check your car for issues, do not agree to any repairs up front. Instead, request that they call you once they identify the problem. Then, you can consult the repair order for yourself and review each item and its cost. Ask that the mechanic show you what's wrong so that you can better understand the problem and why the repair is necessary. If you're still not convinced, you can visit another shop for a second opinion. Just remember that you're likely to pay another round of diagnostic fees in the process.