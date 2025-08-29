You Should Never Say This To Your Mechanic (And Here's Why)

Every car needs regular maintenance and occasional repairs to stay in solid running condition. Many car repair jobs are simple and include things like engine oil changes, coolant services, and engine air filter replacements. Other forms of maintenance and repairs are complex and labor-intensive. Regardless of whether the task is big or small, if you can't do it yourself, you'll need to visit a car mechanic.

This can be intimidating at times. While most skilled mechanics are honest, and many are willing to work with their customers' budgets, that's not always the case. In every industry, there are, unfortunately, a handful of unscrupulous individuals who will take advantage of their customers. This is especially true if you have little to no experience with the subject matter. Because of that, it's important that you take steps to protect yourself. Your first step is to research the repair shop before trying it out. The next is to avoid making certain statements to the mechanic or service writers.

One thing that you should never say to your mechanic is "just do whatever it needs." While virtually no respectable shop is going to start making repairs without consulting you first, you shouldn't open yourself up to that possibility in the first place. As a former professional auto technician who spent years working in both independent repair shops and dealerships, I'll explain why, as well as help you understand what you should do instead. Here's what to know.