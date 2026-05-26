8 Basic Car Maintenance Skills Every Person Should Know

If you're going to own something, it's generally a good idea to know how to take care of it. Whether it's shoes, gadgets, accessories, or cars, there's bound to come a time during your ownership when wear and tear starts to show. When this happens, it's okay for your first instinct to be to call a professional — especially if you're inexperienced. You might not know what to do or how exactly to do it, and the last thing you want is to make things worse.

However, in the case of vehicle maintenance or repair, calling a mechanic can get pricey fast. Depending on the task, even routine tasks can end up costing you well into the hundreds of dollars. With this in mind, there's a tendency to reserve your professional calls for only when it's absolutely necessary.

In an ideal world, provided you stick to your vehicle's recommended maintenance schedule, you shouldn't run into any problems. Unfortunately, life happens — you could run over some nails with your tire, your battery could degrade; any number of things can go wrong. The inexpensive option, if you know what you're doing, is to roll up your sleeves and do the dirty work yourself. Of course, this means you should always keep some tools in your car, but with a handful of maintenance skills like we've listed below, you could save thousands of dollars in repairs.