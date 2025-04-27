Why Cheap Brake Pads Aren't Worth Buying
Safety behind the wheel is everything, with modern cars equipped with features that make them as safe as possible. Alongside airbags and seatbelts, the most important safety element on any vehicle arguably is the braking system. It's essential to getting the vehicle to stop — in some cases, as quickly as possible, should a situation call for it. Regardless of whether your vehicle has disc or drum brakes, you want to ensure this entire system, top to bottom, is in operable condition. Otherwise, even the simplest, shortest commute can get scary in no time.
One of the easiest forms of brake system maintenance is replacing brake pads. You should replace your car's brake pads somewhat regularly, depending on your driving habits, and you don't want to cheap out on them when you do so. In a "you get what you pay for" situation, lower-priced brake pads are often lower quality. They're made of poor materials, which paves the way for both corrosion and rusting, thus diminishing stopping power and requiring more frequent replacement. Worse yet, some painted brake pads can actually catch fire should they come to a sudden, high-speed stop.
Cheap brake pads come with more pros than cons, so it's best to only go for the real deal. Not only will doing so keep you safe and prevent more frequent pad replacements, but it can also prevent more extensive damage to your brake system.
Poor brake pads can damage other components
As tempting as cheaper brake pads might be, they're just not worth it for the longevity of your vehicle. Leaving aside the possibility that they catch fire and, in turn, ignite your vehicle, using cheap pads commonly results in more mundane yet still concerning mechanical problems. Something to be mindful of is excessive brake dust, which isn't uncommon for poor brake pads to generate due to their cheaper materials wearing down quicker. Not only is brake dust a pollutant, but it's quite abrasive, so over time it can damage your rims, leaving behind scratches if not cleaned up.
While an increased release of brake dust is a nuisance, another major negative of cheap brake pads is far more concerning. Low-quality pads can eventually lead to busted rotors should they be left on for too long. Their wearing down at an accelerated rate means they can quickly cause brake rotors to warp if not replaced, paving the way for other elements like the calipers and brake lines to sustain additional stress and damage. The cost of getting your car's brakes fixed is already pretty high, and adding additional repairs will only make the bill worse.
Overall, cheap brake pads can cost you more money than you might think they'd save you. To avoid their drawbacks entirely, what can you do to spot cheap and potentially dangerous brake pads?
How to avoid cheap brake pads
There are a few strategies you can employ to avoid buying cheap brake pads. First is the price: Generally speaking, pads cost between $35 and $150, depending on your vehicle. While you might find them a few dollars under that, pads that fall suspiciously short of that number are likely to be poorly made. Similarly, if the website you're looking at seems a bit off, going with those from AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, or other widely-trusted vendors is a better choice.
If you're concerned your new pads aren't of decent quality, you can look them over before putting them onto your vehicle. As mentioned, cheap brake pads are often made with subpar materials. If they appear to be of a lower quality, or there's any unusual separation between the pad and backing plate, then they're not good to use. If they appear in good enough shape to use, you can test them by getting up to 55 mph and quickly stopping. Do this four times in a safe environment. If your brake pedal is nearly to the floor and the pads are noticeably faded, they're likely unsafe. It doesn't hurt to roll your windows down and check for a strong, unpleasant smell, as this is a sign the materials aren't up to par and shouldn't be trusted.
Using these tips, you can protect yourself from the dangers of cheap brake pads. So long as you stick with the real deal or go to a trusted mechanic to have them done, you'll remain in good shape.