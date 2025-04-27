Why Cheap Brake Pads Aren't Worth Buying

Safety behind the wheel is everything, with modern cars equipped with features that make them as safe as possible. Alongside airbags and seatbelts, the most important safety element on any vehicle arguably is the braking system. It's essential to getting the vehicle to stop — in some cases, as quickly as possible, should a situation call for it. Regardless of whether your vehicle has disc or drum brakes, you want to ensure this entire system, top to bottom, is in operable condition. Otherwise, even the simplest, shortest commute can get scary in no time.

Advertisement

One of the easiest forms of brake system maintenance is replacing brake pads. You should replace your car's brake pads somewhat regularly, depending on your driving habits, and you don't want to cheap out on them when you do so. In a "you get what you pay for" situation, lower-priced brake pads are often lower quality. They're made of poor materials, which paves the way for both corrosion and rusting, thus diminishing stopping power and requiring more frequent replacement. Worse yet, some painted brake pads can actually catch fire should they come to a sudden, high-speed stop.

Cheap brake pads come with more pros than cons, so it's best to only go for the real deal. Not only will doing so keep you safe and prevent more frequent pad replacements, but it can also prevent more extensive damage to your brake system.

Advertisement