10 Common Mistakes Mechanics Rarely Make With Their Own Cars

Garages and storage spaces tend to be like black holes. Over the years, all manner of coolants, oils, lubricants, and cleaners make their way into boxes and on to shelves. There are things you pick up, stuff handed off to you by neighbors, buddies, and your father-in-law, or even just left behind by the last resident during the Reagan administration.

It can be tempting to grab something you have sitting around when your car needs a top off. Mechanics resist that urge and confine themselves to using the right, in-spec product for the job, as detailed by the manufacturer. While in extreme situations it may be tolerable to mix different brand oils and viscosities, such as in an emergency in a desolate area where help is hard to come by, it is imperative to remedy the situation as soon as possible by getting an oil and filter change per the manufacturer's recommendations.

The color of coolant is not just a cosmetic difference. You should not add one color coolant to another unless it is specifically a universal coolant. These colors denote varying chemical bases, such as AT, OAT, or HOAT. Combining them may induce chemical changes that risk – at a minimum – reduced performance, and can, in some instances, gel up and cause lasting damage to your engine. Even something as simple as windshield wiper fluid should be checked for suitability. If you use summer blends and later find yourself in an icy storm, the fluid may freeze. Mechanics try to stick with the recommended fluids, and consider the environment and workload the vehicle will be encountering before pouring in a product.