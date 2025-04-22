5 Of The Best Car Floor Mat Brands In 2025, Ranked
Anyone who's ever owned a car knows that it's going to take a beating over time. That includes your vehicle interior, which must withstand dirt, mud, dust, and other debris, as well as accidents like coffee spills. If you live in a rainy or snowy climate, you'll likely also deal with water or even rock salt damage. To protect your car floors, you could opt for the car floor mats provided by the manufacturer, but you may want a cheaper or upgraded option, or find yourself in need of new mats after the originals finally endure too much wear and tear.
If you want to save money and have a perfectly custom-built mat for your vehicle, you could always build your own car floor mat. But, if you'd rather leave it to the professionals, there are plenty of third-party brands that design and sell car floor mats — some better than others. Which brand is best for you may depend on what your priorities are; some are designed more for comfort and convenience, while others are especially tough and durable for harsher weather. Some offer different colors to better match your car interior, while others keep things straightforward with simple black or gray options. Here are five of the best car floor brands currently available, based on the overall feedback of professional reviewers and owners who've purchased, used, and recommended them.
5. Motor Trend
Motor Trend manufacturers covers for car seats, steering wheels, cargo beds, and more, so mats that cover the interior floor of a vehicle are right on brand. The company's FlexTough Floor Mats are Amazon's best-selling automotive floor mats with a 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score, based on nearly 120,000 Amazon reviews. Many reviewers appreciate the value of Motor Trend, as it offers more affordable products than some of the other top car mat brands.
You can find full sets of Motor Trend FlexTough mats on Amazon for around $30-$45. The price depends on which color you opt for, as they come in black, brown, gray, beige, cobalt blue, and burgundy. These mats have a deep dish that makes them easy to collect debris as well as clean off, which customers say can be quickly accomplished with a hose.
Constructed from a proprietary rubber blend, the FlexTough mats are useful year-round, and customers generally find them long-lasting without cracking or bending. Since the mats are one-size-fits-all, there's always the chance the mat will either awkwardly fit or not fit at all with your particular vehicle. That's the catch when it comes to a universal fit, but it's also partly why Motor Trend mats are as affordable as they are.
4. TuxMat
In terms of quality and functionality, TuxMat could easily be near the top of this list. It's a premium brand originally founded to design and sell better car floor mats, and the only reason it's not higher up on this list is that the brand offers some of the pricier mats on the market. The Canadian company says its original mission statement was to reimagine car floor mats to offer better coverage with a precision fit and "premium aesthetics that elevate your car."
The brand's mats are waterproof and built to handle all kinds of weather, and offer multiple layers of protection, including a slip-resistant bottom layer and a heavy-duty heel pad. The mats are also equipped with an OEM Retention System that will integrate with your vehicle's anchor points — the reason TuxMat products fit so precisely is because they are built for specific vehicles.
This is partly why they're more expensive, and you'll really want to make sure you don't purchase the wrong model. Prices vary depending on which model you get — the TuxMat for Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab costs around $209, for example. One particularly great thing about TuxMat is that you can ask for a mat if the company doesn't already make it, and the company will seriously consider your request.
3. Armor All
You'll find WeatherTech closer to the number one spot on this list, but in many ways, Armor All is an affordable WeatherTech alternative that's just as good. The brand may be better known in the automotive community for its protective sprays and cleaners, but the company also designs products to protect your car floor.
GearJunkie tested products from several brands in the Rocky Mountains and found the Armor All Weather Defender to have the best universal fit. The publication found Armor All's mat could fit most vehicles — its second row mat is trimmable, so you can shape it to better fit the rear of your vehicle. GearJunkie also praised the product's integrated grip claws that help keep the mat in place. However, testing showed that its foot pans and the low height of its edges were not ideal for collecting liquids, such as snowmelt and spilled coffee. Not only do they not hold as much as deeper wells would, but removing the mats and emptying them is trickier when there's no wriggle room as liquids slosh around.
While not perfect, Armor All offers one of the best car floor mats you'll find under $25, or even $100. On Amazon, the mats have a strong 4.5 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 21,000 user reviews. Depending on what's currently in stock, you can purchase the brand's car floor mats in black, gray, or tan to better match your car interior.
2. WeatherTech
Of all the brands included in this list, WeatherTech may be the name you're most likely to recognize. After all, WeatherTech even shelled out the cash for a Super Bowl commercial. Name recognition alone isn't a reason to buy a product, but WeatherTech also offers some of the best car floor mats on the market. There is no shortage of Reddit threads debating car mat brands, and in nearly all of them, you'll see WeatherTech brought up. For example, a redditor on r/crv asked for recommendations for their Hybrid Sport-L, and multiple comments praised or suggested WeatherTech, despite the OP specifically asking for other brands.
There are WeatherTech products besides weather mats, but there's a reason that's what the brand is most associated with. Its popular FloorLiner model is constructed from proprietary high-density material that offers both durability and a tactile feel, while elevated walls and deep channels help direct debris and fluids to lower reservoirs to keep them trapped in the mat and minimize liquid movement as you drive. One drawback to the very strong material is that it can be tough to install; however, once the mat's in, it will be firmly secured.
The mats are custom-made for specific vehicles, using laser-measured dimensions for custom shapes and sizes, with retention devices designed to fit the anchor points of the OEM. Prices vary depending on which vehicle you're shopping for, but you'll find the brand's mats are consistently high-rated by Amazon customers across the board. Custom-fit FloorLiners for the Nissan Rogue, which cost $220, have an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall user rating, based on over 600 reviews.
1. Husky Liners
Husky Liners and WeatherTech almost always come up in best of lists by professional reviewers concerning the best car floor mats, but Husky Liners is consistently mentioned by actual car owners, even more so than WeatherTech. This includes Subreddits dedicated to general car talk and communities dedicated to specific models, such as the Mustang 7G, where one owner says they use the brand's X-act Contours in every vehicle they buy and like that "you don't slide around on" the mats because of their softer material. On r/Crosstrek, a Subreddit dedicated to the Subaru Crosstrek, several commenters recommend Husky Liners, including one Redditor who claimed it was the only brand they ever buy.
Like other higher-end brands, Husky Liners customizes mats to particular vehicle models. You can choose from different lines of mats — the X-act Contour line is more flexible for easier installation, removal, and clean-up, while the Weatherbeaters offer more durability for harsher conditions. Prices vary depending on which type of mat and which vehicle model you need; Husky is generally more expensive than universal-fitting brands like Armor All and Motor Trend, but cheaper than premium options like TuxMat and WeatherTech.
Husky Liners Weatherbeater Floor Mats for the 2013-2018 Nissan Altima retail for $149.99, for example, while X-act Contour Floor Mats for the Toyota 4Runner are available for $117. Husky Liners mats are purely functional — you won't find different color options. Because Weatherbeaters are built to last and prevent fluids from touching your car interior, they can be hard to remove. The softer X-act Contours would be a better bet if that's an issue for you.
How these car floor mat brands were evaluated for this list
To rank the car floor mat brands in this list, a variety of different first-hand sources were referenced. This includes expert reviews from reputable publications that thoroughly tested the products. Additionally, customer feedback from Amazon was considered, as the retailer has many users weighing in on its products, which include car floor mats from each of the brands included in this list.
Owner feedback was also researched using various online forums. Multiple subreddits were also referenced, including those dedicated to specific car models like the Subaru Crosstrek and Honda CR-V. Besides first-hand feedback and customer satisfaction, other factors considered in this list include durability, fit, cost, color options, and comfort, among others.