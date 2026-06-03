Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping For Tires

To keep your car running smoothly, you're going to need to stay on your toes when it comes to vehicle maintenance. Whether that's in the form of staying on top of your engine fluids or seemingly cosmetic tasks like window tints and wiper blade replacements, your car needs a lot of attention for the sum of its parts to move from one point to another without unwanted interruptions. Tires aren't exempt from this balancing act — they also experience wear from being your car's only contact with the road and the friction that comes with it. When that wear shows up, you'll need to go shopping for new ones.

Now, tire shopping isn't as straightforward as you'd think. With household supplies, for instance, you can make arbitrary decisions: How efficient a product appears to be for your specific use case, and if fragrance is involved, whether you like the scent. Tires pose an entirely different challenge. Every detail matters to tire performance (and ultimately, your safety behind the wheel), be it speed rating, load index, or tire size.

The last thing you want is to spend hundreds of dollars on tires that don't serve the purpose you need them for, or, even worse, ones that put you in danger. With this in mind, there are a handful of mistakes you need to watch out for when shopping for tires. We're covering six of them — make sure to avoid them on your next trip to the tire shop.