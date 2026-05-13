5 New Car Add-Ons Worth Paying For (And 6 You Can Skip)

When you're buying a new car, there's a tendency to "baby" your new ride, so to speak. All the features you're getting in the trim package from your chosen automaker are neat, but you might have a few ideas about how best to customize your driving experience. That's a valid feeling; factory cars don't necessarily come equipped with everything you might need to make yourself at home in the cabin. Whether it's simply attaching decorations to your dashboard or something more complex, car add-ons are a part of the car ownership process that, although optional, still require you to make a decision.

In fact, car dealerships often do their best to convince you to throw a few extra items or insurance paperwork onto your new purchase. You'll hear all kinds of sales pitches about why you need all the add-on purchases, and it's easy to get confused with all the choices available. The truth is, there are a lot of add-ons out there that are marketed as the best thing since sliced bread, but very few meaningfully impact your car ownership experience.

To make things worse, we all know that buying car add-ons at dealerships can be pretty expensive, so some of these can cost you a lot of money while giving back very little value. We examine five of the best add-ons you can find today, and six you'd be better off skipping when a salesperson pitches them to you.