Do All New Cars Still Come With Floor Mats? (And Do You Really Need Them?)

Buying a brand-new car is an exciting time whether you are a car enthusiast or not. The chance to specify every option and accessory to your taste, perfectly tailoring the model to your specific needs, is an enjoyable and privileged experience. Some of the bigger questions you'll face will likely surround optional tech and appearance packages, such as Toyota's Nightshade package, which can easily run into hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Nevertheless, it's important not to overlook the little things also. Something as simple as floor mats can make a big difference.

When wrapped up in comparing color schemes and alloy wheel designs, it's easy to forget about the humble floor mat. However, when climbing into your brand-new car, won't it feel a little disappointing if beneath your feet is just bare carpet? Some might simply assume that floor mats are fitted as standard to every new car. After all, even the cheapest new cars in America as of this publication are approaching $20,000.

The truth, though, is that a number of automakers seemingly do not supply floor mats as standard. Instead, they allow buyers to option them during the configuration process. While this does give buyers the chance to choose the exact style of floor mat they prefer, it could leave a sour taste in the mouths of others, who believe a set of floor mats should be included as a standard option in a brand-new car.