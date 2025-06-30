Do All New Cars Still Come With Floor Mats? (And Do You Really Need Them?)
Buying a brand-new car is an exciting time whether you are a car enthusiast or not. The chance to specify every option and accessory to your taste, perfectly tailoring the model to your specific needs, is an enjoyable and privileged experience. Some of the bigger questions you'll face will likely surround optional tech and appearance packages, such as Toyota's Nightshade package, which can easily run into hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Nevertheless, it's important not to overlook the little things also. Something as simple as floor mats can make a big difference.
When wrapped up in comparing color schemes and alloy wheel designs, it's easy to forget about the humble floor mat. However, when climbing into your brand-new car, won't it feel a little disappointing if beneath your feet is just bare carpet? Some might simply assume that floor mats are fitted as standard to every new car. After all, even the cheapest new cars in America as of this publication are approaching $20,000.
The truth, though, is that a number of automakers seemingly do not supply floor mats as standard. Instead, they allow buyers to option them during the configuration process. While this does give buyers the chance to choose the exact style of floor mat they prefer, it could leave a sour taste in the mouths of others, who believe a set of floor mats should be included as a standard option in a brand-new car.
New car buyers are shocked at missing floor mats
The internet is awash with disgruntled buyers who have forked over considerable sums of money on a brand-new car, only to find the supplying dealer or manufacturer hasn't chucked in a set of mats. One buyer was particularly frustrated to discover their $40,000 Tesla Model 3 didn't come with floor mats as standard, and jumped on Reddit to share their experience. Other owners responded by saying they had received free floor mats when buying a Model 3, although it's unclear whether this was due to the country they live in or whether the dealer included them at their own expense.
Experiences like this aren't exclusive to Tesla buyers either, with customers of brands such as Toyota and Kia also taking to Reddit to share their experiences of receiving a new car with no floor mats supplied. Other users responded stating that they'd known floor mats were optional accessories for some time now. A quick look on both Toyota and Kia's configurator proves this to be true, with Toyota charging $199 for a set of carpeted RAV4 floor mats, and Kia asking $175 for a set of mats to fit a 2025 Kia Soul.
In addition to carpeted floor mats, most manufacturers will also offer rubber all-weather floor mats, which may be the better choice for you, depending upon your lifestyle, and how you use the car.
Free floor mats might not be that useful
The variety of choice when it comes to floor mats begs the question, does it actually make much sense to supply mats free of charge? Sure, automakers and dealers can make a little extra money by charging for them, but giving buyers the choice of carpeted, luxury, or rubberized all-weather mats further helps them in customizing and tailoring a car to their specific needs. Some owners may even prefer to save money and make DIY car mats.
For example, keen hikers or dog walkers will likely prefer rubber all-weather mats, whereas anyone with a luxury car and urban lifestyle will probably be happier paying for a set of comfort-focused, premium mats. Another reason as to why automakers might not include them, is simply because floor mats aren't necessarily needed. They do help to keep the actual carpet clean, and they do help to protect the carpet from wearing through too, and so it's certainly a wise addition, but floor mats are far from necessary. Your car will work perfectly with or without them, but the carpets may wear out and stain a little quicker if they're absent.