13 Car Accessories & Mini-Gadgets That Actually Make Great Gifts

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Sometimes, the best gifts for others are the ones they might never think to buy for themselves. Little everyday upgrades can make life easier, and maybe just a little more fun. For anyone who spends a decent amount of time behind the wheel, there are plenty of upgrades for the car worth exploring. Between daily commutes, grocery runs, school drop-offs, endless errands, and the occasional road trip, busy drivers don't always stop to think about how they can improve their driving experience. Upgrading the whole car is a costly option; adding a few thoughtful gadgets is much more affordable.

Some car gadgets and accessories can be utterly useless. Some are just for novelty. But there are others that are genuinely useful, no matter what you're driving. These are the ones that take the hassle out of cleanup, keep your electronics juiced, organize the chaos and clutter (without creating more chaos and clutter), and get you out of tough situations. Here's a look at 13 car accessories and mini gadgets that actually make great gifts.