5 Of The Best Vacuums For Detailing Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Car detailing is one of those things that's easy to put off. We've all been there: "Yeah, next weekend I'll detail the car, next weekend for sure." But it's so gratifying once the chore is done, making you regret you procrastinated in the first place. Often, a lack of motivation isn't the problem — it's not having the right tools for the job. Or perhaps you're a new driver blind to the number of pennies and gum wrappers under those floor mats. Even longtime car owners can still pick up detailing tips and tricks to optimize the process. Either way, the task at hand requires a capable vacuum cleaner as the foundation for car cleaning.

Sure, proper interior car detailing requires more than just a vacuum cleaner, with brushes, soap, microfiber cloths, pH-neutral soap, and water covering most bases. But you'll want to start with a thorough vacuuming before proceeding onto those nitty-gritty cracks and crevices. If cleaning your car with a substandard vacuum cleaner has been holding you back, now is your chance to upgrade. Here, we highlight five machines that should serve as the best detailing options for you and your car.