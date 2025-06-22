10 Car Maintenance Myths You Should Stop Believing

While rotating tires can help you prolong their life by ensuring that they wear more evenly, it's important to make sure that you rotate them in a way that doesn't affect their capability. According to Michelin, it's best to rotate tires every 6,000-8,000 miles. Since the average driver in America covers around 13,500 miles annually, that equates to around once every six months.

Rotating your tires might be a good thing for their lifespan, but rotating them incorrectly can significantly impact their performance. Some tires feature symmetrical patterns, and these tires can be rotated to any corner of the car, assuming the front and rear tires are the same size. However, other tires feature asymmetric or directional patterns, which means they'll need to be rotated in a certain direction in order to perform as well as possible.

Asymmetric tires will have an arrow on the sidewall that displays their direction of rotation and one sidewall of the tire will be labeled as the "outside." These tires can still be rotated, but only laterally — in other words, they can be moved from the front to the rear of a car and vice versa, but only on the same side of the car. If you're unsure about the correct way to rotate your tires, it's best to take your car to a shop, as they'll be able to determine which pattern of rotation is best.