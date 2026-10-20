Every Major Class Of Aircraft Carrier The US Navy Sailed Over The Last 100 Years

The first aircraft carrier arrived in 1918 when the HMS Argus set sail, earning that distinction by having a purpose-built flight deck, elevators, and a hangar below. It started life as an unfinished ocean liner and was converted as the need for carriers became paramount during World War I. The United States' first aircraft carrier arrived in 1922, though the nation had launched an aircraft from a ship as early as November 14, 1910, using a platform built onto a cruiser.

When the U.S. entered World War II, it had many aircraft carriers in service, and Congress had already funded the construction of many more. As time passed, America's aircraft carriers became larger and more technologically advanced, capable of launching a variety of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Modern aircraft carriers are exponentially larger and more powerful than anything that came before, and still, the U.S. is building more carriers to replace its older ships. As of this writing, the U.S. Navy has employed 66 aircraft carriers, many of which are in the same class. Some classes were one-offs, while most featured multiple ships. These classes include some of the greatest naval vessels the U.S. has sailed, and all operated within the last century or so.