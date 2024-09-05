5 Of The Most Legendary Aircraft Carriers To Ever Roam The Seven Seas

Aircraft carriers have been around since before World War I, but it took some time before they evolved into the floating islands they are today. Initially, The U.S. Navy's first-ever aircraft carrier could barely launch any aircraft, and was limited by size, speed, and other factors. The battleship ruled the seas throughout much of the first half of the 20th century, but that eventually changed. When World War II kicked off, there were some carriers, but they weren't the primary focus of the world's navies.

That all changed on December 7, 1941, when the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a sneak attack against U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. That attack took out the U.S. Pacific Fleet of battleships, leaving the aircraft carrier to fill in the gap. From that point forward, carriers' role in the Navy became much more central. There are other nations that operate these massive vessels, but the U.S. is the king, with 11 aircraft carriers sailing the world's oceans as of mid-2024.

Throughout the 20th century, several aircraft carriers made a name for themselves, and not all of them belonged to the United States. Other nations' carriers also fought in various conflicts, and they each did so with distinction. The United Kingdom even considered making an aircraft carrier from ice and wood pulp! These five aircraft carriers are some of the most legendary to ever set sail, and they each have fascinating stories that detail their combat engagements and impact on the history of naval warfare.

