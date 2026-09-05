12 Of The Weirdest Ships Used By The US Navy

Since its inception on October 13, 1775, the United States Navy has utilized all kinds of ships. With everything from wooden 18th-century Sloops-of-War to modern-day supercarriers, the Navy hasn't suffered from a lack of options. The public has long been aware of what the Navy sails, thanks to movies, museum ships, and news surrounding the latest and greatest warships, but most folks' knowledge is limited to only a handful of varieties.

If you stop a person on the street, they could probably name aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, and cruisers, but that's likely it. There are hospital ships, littoral combat ships, amphibious vessels, hovercraft (known as Landing Craft, Air Cushion), supply and fuel ships, and many more. While those are all fairly typical of the U.S. Navy and other blue-water navies around the world, there are a few ships the service has used that are, in a word, weird.

These are the vessels that look nothing like those that came before them, including the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), which is an unusual-looking new class of guided-missile destroyer. While strange to see, it's not unique, as there are three in the class. Each of the ships detailed below was weird when it first set sail and all of them remain so, either for how the Navy used them, what they looked like, or how much they differ from other ships operated by the service.