Yes, 'The Wackiest Ship In The Army' Was Loosely Based On A True Story - A Look At The Real USS Echo

Military movies are often based on true stories — such as "American Sniper" and "Black Hawk Down" — and "The Wackiest Ship in the Army" is no different. The 1960 film had mixed reviews regarding its humor and pacing, but the real-life story and ship it's based on are quite interesting. Directed by Richard Murphy, the slapstick comedy focused on Lieutenant Rip Crandall (played by Jack Lemmon) as he took on the most crucial mission of his career in World War II.

A civilian yachtsman called upon by the Navy for his expertise, Rip is asked to bring an Australian spy into enemy territory — but he must do it aboard the USS Echo. You might expect this vessel to be a battleship, which the U.S. military doesn't use anymore, but instead it's a 40-year-old wooden, flat-bottomed schooner. Rip and his crew do their best to navigate storms and minefields in the unprepared ship, leading to a lot of heartfelt moments and shenanigans.

While the film was a bit of a miss for some audiences, it did follow a real-life story on a real-life ship that Lt. Meredith "Rip" Riddle shared with a men's magazine called Argosy. It's a tale that history buffs won't soon forget.

