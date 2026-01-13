This Jet-Inspired Experimental Stealth Ship Was Built In Secret 40 Years Ago

The Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter isn't just one of the most iconic warplanes America has ever flown; it, along with the larger B-2 Stealth Bomber, would go on to become American cultural icons. Inspired in large part by these military planes, the name 'Stealth' became quite fashionable in the 1990s and has been used on everything from golf clubs to the short-lived Dodge sports car.

But beyond those consumer products, did you know there was also an experimental, Stealth-inspired warship? One that didn't just look like the Stealth fighter jet, but was designed to operate like one, too. Just look at the photo above. That's not an AI-generated image from the prompt 'turn the F-117 Stealth Fighter into a boat' — that's a real photograph of a real vessel called the IX-529 Sea Shadow floating in the San Francisco Bay.

The strange, yet somehow instantly recognizable ship was built by DARPA during the 1980s, and though the Sea Shadow never got beyond the testing phase, it nonetheless helped shape subsequent advances in American warship technology. Like the Stealth Fighter and Stealth Bomber themselves, the Sea Shadow had a look that's still futuristic today, even though the design is well over 40 years old — and that's just part of what makes it so fascinating.