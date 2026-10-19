11 Of The Best-Sounding Turbocharged Engines Ever Made

When it comes to power, there was once a time when displacement and the number of cylinders an engine had were by far the most important factors. Once forced induction became mainstream, however, everything changed. Turbochargers essentially saved performance cars, giving automakers an alternative to big gas-guzzling engines in the wake of the '70s oil crisis. Now a turbocharger is something you can find in anything from a family minivan to a track-focused hypercar.

There are plenty of turbocharged engines out there with the ability to deliver soundtracks that can draw the passion out of any car lover. While naturally aspirated engines often get a lot of the glory as far as acoustics go, some of the most iconic cars in history have utilized forced induction, and the noises they make aren't to be underestimated.

The world is moving away from internal combustion and toward electrification. The roar of an engine and the whistle of a turbocharger are noises that may, within our lifetime, go extinct. While that might be a pretty sad thought, it means that there is no better time to celebrate the history of gas-powered engineering and the symphonic turbocharged engines that defined generations of car enthusiasm around the world.