8 Car Parts You Can Buy From A Junkyard (And 3 To Avoid)

Junkyard car salvage trips can be a real winner for those looking to repair their own ride or rehabilitate a project car that's in a poor state. Seeking spare parts from vehicles that are no longer on the road can be a great way to prolong the life of materials that still have more to give. You're not always going to come away from a trip to the junkyard with the diamond in the rough you were searching for, but that's true of any bargain hunting adventure you might embark upon. In reality, there are plenty of great car parts you can pluck from a defunct automobile that will still work just as well as a brand new component. Plenty of long lasting gear can give you a serious bargain on a still-good part, and all it takes is a little knowhow and some adventurous spirit.

On the other hand, while some parts will give you a solid second life, there are some other car parts that are better left where they lie. Pulling certain components that play a role in safety systems or those that might be classified as "consumables" may be more trouble than they're worth.

All prices and price ranges are valid as of publish time for this article — and may change at any time.