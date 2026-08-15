7 Car Parts You Should Replace At 200,000 Miles

Countless drivers seek to hit large milestones of distance with their workhorse vehicles. Crossing the six-figure threshold is a big one, but so too is the 200,000-mile mark. This is where the durable vehicles that may just keep on outlasting the curve really set themselves apart. Similarly, once you've reached this marker, your car is likely old enough and seen enough time on the road that selling it or trading it in may no longer be particularly viable. For every 10,000 to 15,000 miles beyond the average for a vehicle's model year you drive the car, it loses as much as 10% off the typical resale value. A typical driver will hit 200,000 miles after around 14.5 years (averaging between 13,500 and 14,200 annually). That's a far cry from the roughly 8-year ownership window that the average American keeps their longest car for, indicating that a vehicle with this much distance is either significantly elderly or used heavily.

Maintaining a vehicle that's still going strong at this threshold is a point of pride, however. Drivers who reach this turnover of the dial will often be fairly well attuned to the needs of their ride, performing routine servicing and maintenance on their venerable piece of machinery to keep it in good working order. There are lots of parts that won't last as long as you think, and plenty of others rated for around 50,000 miles, meaning you're likely to make swaps roughly four times by the time you hit 200K. This special list of durable components are rated for at least 100,000 miles and often much more. But even the most bulletproof parts need to be inspected eventually, and the 200,000 threshold is a great time to check them out.