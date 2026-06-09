What Does 'Riding The Clutch' Mean On A Manual Car?
Only 2% of new cars come with a manual transmission in 2026, so if someone says "riding the clutch" that may not mean much to modern car owners. While driving a manual, you want to press the clutch pedal fully down and then use the shift lever to select a gear before lifting the pedal fully up. However, "riding the clutch" is when you have the pedal partially pressed, creating unneeded pressure. This usually happens when your foot is resting on the clutch pedal, often while driving in traffic.
This is bound to happen sometimes; you don't want to do this excessively since it's a bad habit that harms your transmission. It can cause a lot of extra wear on your clutch disc, pressure plate, and release bearing. This leads to early replacements of these parts, which can cost thousands of dollars. Be on the lookout for shuddering or rattling, as well as slipping. You may even smell burnt metal as an indicator that the clutch is worn out.
How to avoid riding the clutch in a manual car
Driving uses a lot of muscle memory, so you may have some bad driving habits that are tough to shake. However, if you find yourself riding the clutch a lot more than you should be, there are some things you can do to prevent it.
First, take your foot off the pedal. It may seem simple, and you may not even realize you're doing it. Always try to put your foot on the footrest on the left rather than keeping it on the pedal itself. You may need to shift your driving position since sitting too close makes it harder to take your foot off the pedal.
When shifting gears, try to be a bit quicker. Keeping your foot on the clutch pedal longer than necessary counts as riding the clutch, especially if you do it often. Putting the car in neutral while at a light can also help, since first gear requires you to keep your foot on the brake and clutch pedal.
Finally, when your car is parked and shut off, you may still be riding the clutch. Some people will tell you to leave your car in gear when parked, but it's better for your transmission to keep your vehicle in neutral and lift up the handbrake instead.