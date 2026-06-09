What Does 'Riding The Clutch' Mean On A Manual Car?

Driving uses a lot of muscle memory, so you may have some bad driving habits that are tough to shake. However, if you find yourself riding the clutch a lot more than you should be, there are some things you can do to prevent it.

First, take your foot off the pedal. It may seem simple, and you may not even realize you're doing it. Always try to put your foot on the footrest on the left rather than keeping it on the pedal itself. You may need to shift your driving position since sitting too close makes it harder to take your foot off the pedal.

When shifting gears, try to be a bit quicker. Keeping your foot on the clutch pedal longer than necessary counts as riding the clutch, especially if you do it often. Putting the car in neutral while at a light can also help, since first gear requires you to keep your foot on the brake and clutch pedal.

Finally, when your car is parked and shut off, you may still be riding the clutch. Some people will tell you to leave your car in gear when parked, but it's better for your transmission to keep your vehicle in neutral and lift up the handbrake instead.