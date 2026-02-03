This Common Clutch Pedal Habit Can Cost You An Expensive Repair
There's a very bad habit that is practiced by some drivers of vehicles with manual transmissions that can result in a very expensive repair job. We are talking about drivers that "ride the clutch," a part that Formula 1 cars do not have. This happens when a driver rests his foot on the clutch pedal when the car is in motion. Doing this can have the effect of partially engaging the clutch, which if done regularly and consistently can lead to the clutch overheating as well as increasing the clutch's rate of wear. This can lead to premature failure of the clutch, which can result in a large repair bill.
There can be many reasons why drivers might ride the clutch on their manual transmission vehicles. This often happens with a driver who is new to driving a manual-transmission car, due to his or her lack of experience and possible fear of stalling the vehicle. Drivers with less experience may also want to rest their foot on the clutch pedal so they are ready to shift, should it become necessary. But if this becomes a long-term habit, the clutch will wear and a replacement will become necessary.
Be aware that a clutch replacement will not be normally covered by your car's warranty, as it is considered to be a wear item. When used properly, according to AutoZone, the clutch can last between 30,000 miles and 100,000 miles, depending on your driving habits, how much traffic you encounter, the weather conditions where you drive, and other factors.
How does a clutch work?
The clutch on your manual transmission-equipped car, truck, van, or SUV is there to control the flow of power from the engine to the transmission, which then flows to the driving wheels and moves your car forward (or backwards, depending on the gear you have chosen). The clutch is controlled by your left foot as it disengages the clutch by pushing the clutch pedal all the way down and engages it by releasing the pedal once that the chosen gear is selected by the shift lever. In fact, some modern cars with stick shift transmissions have made driving easier.
The clutch assembly, of which a typical one is shown above, consists of the pressure plate on the left, the clutch disc on the right, and the release, or throwout bearing at the top. Pushing the clutch pedal down causes the release bearing to disengage the clutch disc by thrusting it into the pressure plate. The flow of power returns as the clutch pedal is raised, engaging the clutch disc after the appropriate gear shift has been completed.
Using the clutch properly will provide you with optimal vehicle performance, make your drive smoother, give you the better fuel economy, and minimize any wear and tear on your clutch system components. If you are guilty of riding the clutch, stop immediately. Put that left foot flat on the floor until you need to shift, even though stick shifts are a dying breed. Your clutch and your budget will appreciate it.