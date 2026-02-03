This Common Clutch Pedal Habit Can Cost You An Expensive Repair

There's a very bad habit that is practiced by some drivers of vehicles with manual transmissions that can result in a very expensive repair job. We are talking about drivers that "ride the clutch," a part that Formula 1 cars do not have. This happens when a driver rests his foot on the clutch pedal when the car is in motion. Doing this can have the effect of partially engaging the clutch, which if done regularly and consistently can lead to the clutch overheating as well as increasing the clutch's rate of wear. This can lead to premature failure of the clutch, which can result in a large repair bill.

There can be many reasons why drivers might ride the clutch on their manual transmission vehicles. This often happens with a driver who is new to driving a manual-transmission car, due to his or her lack of experience and possible fear of stalling the vehicle. Drivers with less experience may also want to rest their foot on the clutch pedal so they are ready to shift, should it become necessary. But if this becomes a long-term habit, the clutch will wear and a replacement will become necessary.

Be aware that a clutch replacement will not be normally covered by your car's warranty, as it is considered to be a wear item. When used properly, according to AutoZone, the clutch can last between 30,000 miles and 100,000 miles, depending on your driving habits, how much traffic you encounter, the weather conditions where you drive, and other factors.