Is It Harder To Drive A Manual Car In Traffic Than An Automatic?

Getting through traffic is stressful enough in an automatic car. When you factor in timing the clutch with changing gears as well, navigating it with a manual transmission might seem impossible. But when it comes to whether it's harder to drive a manual car in traffic than an automatic, the truth is it depends on your level of skill and experience.

As a teenager new to driving a manual, also known as a stick shift in the U.S., I was beyond scared the first time I got stuck in highway traffic. Easing off the clutch without killing the engine was hard for me under normal conditions. Now I was stuck in a nightmarish stop-and-go situation. If I timed it right, I was golden. If not, I'd have to start back up again, which happened a lot in the beginning. Sitting on a hill in city traffic was even worse, as I was terrified of rolling back when going from the clutch to the gas pedal.

But the more I did it, the more I learned how to get my timing right. I also learned how long I could stay in first or second gear without having to constantly work the clutch. I discovered that I could use the neutral gear, since the clutch isn't needed when neutral is engaged. It took some of the pressure off mentally, gave my left leg a rest, and helped me relax. I realized that if I couldn't master the timing, I would struggle every time.