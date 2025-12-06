Slow Your 'Roll' – This Common Driving Habit Is Illegal In All 50 States

Most of us have been guilty of performing a rolling stop – sometimes called a California Stop or California Roll – especially at an otherwise-empty intersection. This type of stop is exactly what it sounds like, and actually isn't a stop at all! They occur at stop signs and red lights, and happen when the driver doesn't come to a complete stop before proceeding. And it can be a dangerous choice. While the exact number of accidents related to rolling stops is unknown, the Federal Highway Administration reports that every year, half of traffic injuries and about 25% of traffic fatalities are due to accidents that occur in or near an intersection.

Not only are rolling stops dangerous, but they're also illegal in every state per the Uniform Vehicle Code. While some traffic laws differ from state to state, like cell phone use or speed limits, failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign or a red light could earn you a ticket no matter where you are.

If you're in a rush or the intersection is empty, you may not even realize that you've performed a rolling stop. We'll help you learn more about how a rolling stop is defined, when it happens, if it's ever allowed, and what the consequences could be if you're caught.