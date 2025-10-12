Connecticut Is Cracking Down On E-Bike Laws For All Bike Classes And Ages

The bicycle has a long and winding history, with no clear answer on who definitively invented the modern apparatus. The design that most closely resembles what we ride today is typically attributed to John Kemp Starley, whose 1885 model boasted two wheels of equal size, gears, and a chain. The underlying blueprint of bicycles remained mostly the same for decades, until the rise of the electric bike, or e-bike, in the 1990s.

Despite some visual similarities, e-bikes and electric motorcycles are very different – e-bikes have less power and still require the user to pedal. The modern e-bike was invented in Switzerland and featured pedal-assist technology. Their popularity in the U.S. burgeoned in 2020 when COVID-19 meant that many people weren't comfortable taking public transportation in cities. They're a great choice for people of all fitness levels, and allow the user to commute with minimal effort in a more cost-effective manner. Kids enjoy them because they can tackle tougher rides and stray a bit further from home.

This explosion in popularity has unfortunately resulted in more accidents, with falls from e-bikes often resulting in bone fractures. According to a spokesperson for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), more than 10% of injured e-bike riders need hospitalization. To help keep both adults and children safe, some states, including Connecticut, are more tightly regulating this modern mode of transport. Its new rules on e-bikes took effect on October 1, 2025, and affect riders of all ages.