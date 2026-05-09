Why Manual Transmissions Are Called 'Stick Shift' In The US

If you're a fan of cars and enjoy spending time in that world, then you're probably already familiar with some of the slang that goes along with it. From common hot rod terms to words like "gearhead," automobile hobbyists often have their own language. That language includes "stick shift," which is used to describe both the physical shifter in a manual transmission vehicle and the vehicle itself.

The term may be a bit confusing, as the appearance of the shifter can vary based on the vehicle. For example, a modern manual transmission car may have a short shifter compared to an older truck or an American muscle car. Those shifters are typically longer, thus more closely resembling an actual stick. The stick shift moniker has always been a part of car culture, though other terms like "manual gearbox" describe the same shifter as well.

However, "stick shift" is mostly used in the U.S. while other parts of the world just use "manual transmission." It's a straightforward definition, as it perfectly describes how the system operates. A manual transmission requires the driver to use the shifter and clutch pedal to physically change gears, which an automatic does on its own as you speed up or slow down. Learning manual transmission shifting can be easier with these tips, but because of the coordination it takes, many people prefer to keep it simple and drive an automatic instead.