5 Of The Highest-Rated Bluetooth Speakers Under $60 On Amazon

Smartphone speakers have improved a lot over the years. Today, not only premium flagships but also mid-range phones routinely come with Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers. But that doesn't take away the fact that it still doesn't sound as full as the output you would get from a dedicated speaker — it can sometimes sound like a bee stuck in a tin can. While you may get treble, there is no or almost no bass. You cannot point a finger at your phone since it has little space to work with, with cameras taking most of the space in modern smartphones.

The good news? A good speaker does not cost much. Some of the best ones cost less than a night out for pizza — the only hard part is picking one. Amazon has thousands of speakers, and many look the same. Star ratings help, but they can fool you. A speaker with five stars from twelve people tells you very little. That is why we leaned on big numbers. If you want a wider look at this price range, there are several other cheap Bluetooth speakers that still sound good and are a fair place to start.

All five picks below cost under $60. Some are on sale at time of writing. Sales come and go fast on Amazon, though, so check the price before you buy. It also pays to shop with care. A few simple habits can help you avoid scams on Amazon, like ensuring you only purchase from verified sellers and you check reviews and ratings. Here are five of the highest-rated Bluetooth speakers under $60 on Amazon.