5 Of The Highest-Rated Bluetooth Speakers Under $60 On Amazon
Smartphone speakers have improved a lot over the years. Today, not only premium flagships but also mid-range phones routinely come with Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers. But that doesn't take away the fact that it still doesn't sound as full as the output you would get from a dedicated speaker — it can sometimes sound like a bee stuck in a tin can. While you may get treble, there is no or almost no bass. You cannot point a finger at your phone since it has little space to work with, with cameras taking most of the space in modern smartphones.
The good news? A good speaker does not cost much. Some of the best ones cost less than a night out for pizza — the only hard part is picking one. Amazon has thousands of speakers, and many look the same. Star ratings help, but they can fool you. A speaker with five stars from twelve people tells you very little. That is why we leaned on big numbers. If you want a wider look at this price range, there are several other cheap Bluetooth speakers that still sound good and are a fair place to start.
All five picks below cost under $60. Some are on sale at time of writing. Sales come and go fast on Amazon, though, so check the price before you buy. It also pays to shop with care. A few simple habits can help you avoid scams on Amazon, like ensuring you only purchase from verified sellers and you check reviews and ratings. Here are five of the highest-rated Bluetooth speakers under $60 on Amazon.
Anker Soundcore 2
The Anker Soundcore 2 is a popular speaker that people buy once, then buy again as a gift. It has a 4.5-star average on Amazon with over 150K reviews – that is a lot of happy people. It is small enough to toss in a backpack, yet loud enough for a small party. It puts out 12 watts of sound, and it is claimed that it can play for 24 hours on a single charge. On Amazon, it is down by 33 percent from its original price of $44.99 to $29.99 at time of writing. However, deals like this can end without warning, so be aware.
The Soundcore 2 comes with an IPX7 rating, which means it can survive momentary full-immersion contact with water. That makes it a good companion for outdoor camping or picnics. Thanks to its 5,200 mAh battery, it offers a long battery life, with several reviews backing up the claim. You do need to be careful to keep the battery in good shape though — avoid charging in very cold or very hot envrionments. If you get two Anker Soundcore 2 speakers, then you can pair them up with Bluetooth 6 simultaneously for stereo sound. Anker has also upped the ante with their BassUp technology, offering deeper lows.
If you face any issues with these speakers, you also get an 18-month hassle-free replacement option. The thing to note here is that only the black color option is available for this discounted price. Other colors are still under $60, with the burgundy red option selling for $59.99.
Sony SRS-XB13
The Sony SRS-XB13 is the big-name pick here. When you get a Sony product, you expect the best out of it, and this Bluetooth speaker delivers based on user reviews. Sony makes everything from TVs to concert gear, so many shoppers trust it on sight. The XB13 is small, tough, and rated IP67, which means dust and water will not be much of a problem for it. Sony claims that you get 16 hours of battery life. You can grab one for $49.99 at time of writing, a 90-day low price for the product on Amazon.
There are plenty of lesser-known brands that can compete with the likes of big-name audio companies like Sony and Bose, but they may not be able to match these top brands' sound quality. The "Extra Bass" tagline is not just marketing copy; it is part of this speaker's design. Sony has included a passive radiator for that enhanced bass that boosts the low-end tones.
Currently, the light blue, coral pink, and black options are available under $60, with the light blue option available for the lowest price. It also comes bundled with a multiway strap that you can use to hang the speaker. For stereo effect, you can pair another Sony SRS-XB13 from a single device. With a strong 4.4-star rating after over 34K views, this one from Sony is a major contender.
JBL Go 4
JBL is another popular name brand known for its music. The JBL Go 4 is a pocket speaker that is just 3.7 inches wide and weighs 0.69 pounds. That is small enough to comfortably hold in one hand. It has a 4.6-star average from more than 19,00 reviews on Amazon. You can get the JBL Go 4 for $49.95 at time of writing.
It carries an IP67 rating, meaning that it's fully protected against tiny dust particles and capable of handling full immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for a short time. In other words, getting splashed at the pool is fine — just don't dunk it in the ocean. You can listen to music on the Go 4 for around 7 hours on one charge. That is far shorter than the Soundcore 2, so it is better suited for short trips. You can get an extended two hours of listening with the Go 4's Playtime Boost setting. It is compact and portable, and is offered in eight colors; the Squad color, which resembles a military camo design, standing out the most.
The Go 4 also supports Auracast, a newer Bluetooth feature. Notably, it can send audio from one source to unlimited devices without pairing. This means you can link several speakers together. Picture three friends, three small speakers, and one playlist, all without having to fiddle with pairing and unpairing.
OontZ Angle 3 Gen 4
OontZ may not be a well-known brand when it comes to portable speakers, but its Angle 3 Gen 4 speaker is quite popular on Amazon. It has a strong 4.5-star rating and over 160K reviews, which shows that people do love this product. It has 12 watts of power, 24 hours of playtime, and a 100-foot Bluetooth range. The AUX port can be used to plug into a PC or music player. Moreover, the OoontZ Angle 3 design is different from others in this list, as its triangular shape helps it stand upright on a shelf or a counter.
Customer reviews highlight that the speakers offer impressive sound quality and have a reliable Bluetooth connection. It comes with an IPX5 rating, which is admittedly a step below the IPX7 on the Soundcore 2; in plain words, it's built for weathering the occasional splash, not for swimming. Shower spray is fine, but the pool is likely not, meaning it would be safer leave it on a shelf, a few feet from the water.
This version charges with USB-C, meaning you don't have to carry a separate charger, since your phone likely already uses the same format. That also means one less cable to pack. Just know that not all USB-C cables are the same – some are made for fast charging, and some are not. If your speaker charges slowly, try a different cable before blaming the speaker. You can get this Angle 3 speaker for $24.99 (original price $29.99), and it is available in three colors.
Tribit XSound Go
The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker certainly packs a punch according to reviewers, as it has a 4.6-star rating across more than 34,000 reviews. It produces 20 watts of output with a claimed 24 hours of playtime. It is rated IPX7, so singing in the shower and parties near the pool will be no problem for the this speaker. As it has Bluetooth 6, you can expect a reliable connection with your devices.
One of its unique capabilities is that it has custom EQ, which lets you change how the music sounds. It is also the strongest speaker on this list with its two 10W drivers. Additionally, the speaker comes equipped with a DSP chip to control distortion, and its XBass technology aims to produce deeper lows. A good EQ setting can certainly make a cheap speaker sound much better, but it can also ruin it. Turning up everything on the Tribit app will just make the music louder, not better. The smarter move is to turn down the bass first if it sounds too boomy.
Like the OontZ Angle 3 Gen 4, the XSound Go supports Type-C charging, which lets you charge it with your smartphone charger as well. Also similar to other models in this list, you can also pair it with another XSound Go speaker and create that stereo effect. You can get this one for $34.99, but that is just for the black color variant. For other colors, you do have to pay slightly more, but they are also under $60.
Methodology
We did not just pick the highest-rated speakers on Amazon. A perfect score means little if a handful of people gave it. So we set a rule — each speaker had to be rated highly by thousands of buyers, since a big crowd is harder to fake or fluke. The Federal Trade Commission has banned the sale and purchase of fake reviews, but a large pool of ratings is still a safer bet than a small one. Every speaker also had to cost under $60. Prices and ratings change often, so we advise you to cross verify the prices on Amazon.