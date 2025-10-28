How To Avoid Scam Items When Buying On Amazon
An unfortunate consequence of living in the digital age is that eventually, you'll probably get scammed. Whether it's through a text message, email, or shopping on an app, someone out there is ready and willing to steal as much as they can from you. That's why your go-to move when purchasing on Amazon is to only do business with a trusted seller.
When you find an item you want to buy, just filter your search results to only show items sold by Amazon or verified brands. There's a better chance the items these third-party sellers carry will match the descriptions, while also qualifying for reliable shipping and returns. Checking a seller's rating and reviews is also the right move, as people aren't shy about relating negative experiences in the comments section. When in doubt, look for the "Fulfilled by Amazon" label, so you know the company is actually handling the order.
No matter who you buy from, you should always click on the seller's page before checking out. Even if the seller has a strange brand name, the logos and product images should be clear and not blurry. The descriptions shouldn't contain typos or vague claims about the product. If you're prompted to leave the seller's page with a URL for any reason, don't. Sellers should never ask you to click through to any other page for any reason. If they do, it's likely not legitimate.
How Amazon protects against scams
Amazon, as a company, has different methods to keep you safe from online sellers trying to scam you. It begins with close monitoring and evaluation of sellers to ensure they ship on time, stick to their return policies, and are upfront with their information. Once Amazon determines a seller is real and trusted, their listings will qualify for Prime or Seller Fulfilled Prime status. This means Amazon has confirmed the seller's ability to do what they say they will do.
Amazon also monitors listings for signs of fraud or abuse through its privacy and protection systems. These systems use various data triggers to catch items that don't seem legitimate, long before you can be exposed to them. Otherwise, phony listings would flood the platform, with customers getting scammed on a daily basis. Though the company unfortunately doesn't publicly identify these items, that work is done internally, so you have an extra layer of protection as you shop.
Of course, Amazon scams can happen not only on the website, but also through email, text, or even phone calls, prompting you to press 1. If you've been targeted through any of these methods, you can contact Amazon directly, give them the details, and their security team will take it from there. They can also assist if you've shared your banking information with a scammer. If you just need to report phony listings or any other suspicious activity, you can do so on Amazon's site as well.