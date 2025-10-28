How To Avoid Scam Items When Buying On Amazon

An unfortunate consequence of living in the digital age is that eventually, you'll probably get scammed. Whether it's through a text message, email, or shopping on an app, someone out there is ready and willing to steal as much as they can from you. That's why your go-to move when purchasing on Amazon is to only do business with a trusted seller.

When you find an item you want to buy, just filter your search results to only show items sold by Amazon or verified brands. There's a better chance the items these third-party sellers carry will match the descriptions, while also qualifying for reliable shipping and returns. Checking a seller's rating and reviews is also the right move, as people aren't shy about relating negative experiences in the comments section. When in doubt, look for the "Fulfilled by Amazon" label, so you know the company is actually handling the order.

No matter who you buy from, you should always click on the seller's page before checking out. Even if the seller has a strange brand name, the logos and product images should be clear and not blurry. The descriptions shouldn't contain typos or vague claims about the product. If you're prompted to leave the seller's page with a URL for any reason, don't. Sellers should never ask you to click through to any other page for any reason. If they do, it's likely not legitimate.