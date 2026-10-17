9 Celebrities Who Own A Boeing Business Jet

Gulfstream jets get a lot of attention in celebrity aviation, but a smaller group of owners skips the purpose-built business jet and buys an airliner instead. The concept dates to a 1996 partnership between Boeing and General Electric, and the first Boeing Business Jet made its maiden flight on Sept. 4, 1998. It started as a 737-700 body fitted with the wings and landing gear of the 737-800, and the result could cover more than 6,000 nautical miles. A customer who wanted a finished cabin in those early days could expect a bill of about $40 million to $45 million. Boeing later launched a 737 MAX-based version in 2014, and that newer generation shows up near the end of this list.

The payoff for buyers is room to spread out. Drake's 767, for example, is a widebody with far more room than the Gulfstream G650's 2,138-cubic-foot cabin, and the craft is configured for 30 to 45 passengers. At the far end of the scale, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal paid around $220 million for his 747-400 in 2003. The list also includes a sitting president, a tech founder, another royal, a movie star and a former soccer club owner. Here are nine celebrities who own a Boeing Business Jet.