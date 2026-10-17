9 Celebrities Who Own A Boeing Business Jet
Gulfstream jets get a lot of attention in celebrity aviation, but a smaller group of owners skips the purpose-built business jet and buys an airliner instead. The concept dates to a 1996 partnership between Boeing and General Electric, and the first Boeing Business Jet made its maiden flight on Sept. 4, 1998. It started as a 737-700 body fitted with the wings and landing gear of the 737-800, and the result could cover more than 6,000 nautical miles. A customer who wanted a finished cabin in those early days could expect a bill of about $40 million to $45 million. Boeing later launched a 737 MAX-based version in 2014, and that newer generation shows up near the end of this list.
The payoff for buyers is room to spread out. Drake's 767, for example, is a widebody with far more room than the Gulfstream G650's 2,138-cubic-foot cabin, and the craft is configured for 30 to 45 passengers. At the far end of the scale, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal paid around $220 million for his 747-400 in 2003. The list also includes a sitting president, a tech founder, another royal, a movie star and a former soccer club owner. Here are nine celebrities who own a Boeing Business Jet.
Donald Trump - Boeing 757
President Donald Trump is the first sitting American president to have a major American commercial airport named after him, and his plane was also the first to land at the airport after the renaming in July 2026.
His Boeing 757 jet, registered as N757AF, is a flying showcase of the Trump brand. The Trump Organization calls it the "crown jewel of its fleet," touting that the Rolls-Royce-engine-powered plane has a range of up to 3,000 miles. After buying the jet from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2011, Trump added seats made from Italian leather and gold-plated accents. Nicknamed Trump Force One, the jet seats 43 people.
In 2015, during his first presidential campaign, Trump told Rolling Stone that his plane was bigger than Air Force One. The tape measure, however, and a look at Trump Force One's details say otherwise: the 757 is almost 154 feet long, while Air Force One stretches 225 feet. Tracking data shows the 757 flying steadily out of Palm Beach, with regular stops at Newark, Dulles, and Las Vegas.
Drake - Boeing 767
Drake never wrote a check for Air Drake. Cargojet Airways, a Canadian freight carrier, supplied the Boeing 767-200ER in 2019 as part of a branding deal, and it is still the owner of record. The plane wears the registration N767CJ. It first flew in 1996 and spent about 20 years in service, including with a Saudi operator. Cargojet acquired the aircraft in 2019. Estimates put its worth at $185 million to $200 million, with $80 million to $100 million of that spent on the conversion.
The exterior of the jet was redesigned by Virgil Abloh, the former Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off-White owner who also collaborated with Mercedes on a stunning Maybach Coupe concept in 2021. In 2020, Abloh covered the fuselage in pale blue clouds as a nod to the cover art of "Nothing Was the Same," Drake's third studio album. He also put an OVO owl on the tail, while "Air Drake" stayed on the engine cowlings.
A 2025 refit retired a cabin that Drake had playfully labeled "old and pink." He once posted a walkthrough of the renovated jet and captioned it "THE NEW AIR DRAKE CA$TLE IN THE SKY." The new layout includes multiple bedrooms, a Stake-sponsored game room and a cinema spread.
John Travolta - Boeing 737-300
You can tell how much John Travolta loves planes when you consider how much they've intertwined with his life. For instance, he owns a home at Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, Florida, an airpark where a 7,500-foot main runway and taxiways reach the property itself.
The biggest jet in his fleet is the 1988 Boeing 737-300 registered N327JT, which he bought in February 2022. The plane wasn't just an airliner but was also restricted to economy passengers for nearly two decades before Sands Aviation turned it into a VIP jet. This jet holds 29 people, but Travolta is only allowed to carry 19 passengers because of aviation regulations.
Although Travolta's jet is converted, he is also interested in factory BBJs. At the 2022 NBAA convention, he filmed a tour of a BBJ 737 and likened its cabin to "a large apartment." That jet was built in 2010, seats up to 19 and can fly 13 hours without refueling. Travolta, being one of the few celebrities who knows how to fly a plane, has flown multiple Boeing jets, including a 707 and a 737.
Robert Kraft - Boeing 767-300ER
Robert Kraft's hangar holds two Boeing 767-300ERs, N36NE and N225NE, plus a Gulfstream G800 wearing N616KG. The Boeings are secondhand airliners, and N36NE has the longer résumé. It left the factory in 1991 and carried American Airlines passengers until 2016, then joined a $10 million, two-aircraft purchase by the Patriots in 2017. The plane can stay airborne for up to 12 hours, and its cabin was converted so that first-class seats run from front to back, which suited its most famous regular, Tom Brady, who was flying to road games on it from 2017 through 2019.
Kraft has put the aircraft to work when far more than a game was at stake. In the spring of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the 767s came home from China carrying over a million N95 masks. In November 2022, three University of Virginia football players were killed, and Kraft made the Patriots' plane available to the Virginia program for free so that the team could attend the services together — the funerals were held in three different states.
When the Patriots aren't using it, N36NE takes charter work through Omni Air International. Tracking data links it to routes among Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
Roman Abramovich - Boeing 787-8
Boeing handed over Roman Abramovich's 787-8 as an unfinished "green" aircraft, and outfitters in Europe turned it into one of the costliest private planes anywhere. U.S. officials valued the jet at about $350 million, listing its tail number as P4-BDL and its serial number as 37306. The former Chelsea owner sold the club in 2022 amid U.K. sanctions.
Tying the aircraft, which is one of the most expensive celebrity private jets in the world, to him took real legwork. Investigators traced the deals through five shell companies, and the Justice Department said the companies sat in Cyprus, Jersey, and the British Virgin Islands. The same network covered a second jet, a Gulfstream G650ER with the tail number LX-RAY, valued at around $60 million.
On June 6, 2022, the U.S. announced a seizure warrant for both aircraft, worth over $400 million combined, issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Officials said the Boeing flew to Russia from Dubai on March 4 without a license from the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), while the Gulfstream flew to Russia on March 12 and 15. The Justice Department also announced that the Commerce Department was seeking penalties of up to twice the value of the two aircraft.
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal - Boeing 747-4J6
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal owns a Boeing 747-4J6 (a version of the Boeing 747-400 built for Air China) with the registration HZ-WBT7, which he reportedly purchased in 2003 for roughly $220 million. After spending this large amount, he still reworked the cabin, adding expressive features like a grand piano, a throne, and a prayer room with electronic mats that point to Mecca.
Running a "flying palace" takes people. The jet is reportedly staffed by a minimum of 11 flight attendants, and a formal dining room sits alongside the throne. The prince once went even bigger, ordering what would have been the first privately owned Airbus A380 at $310 million before selling the order ahead of delivery. On the ground, he lives in Riyadh's Kingdom Palace, a 250,000-square-foot residence with 317 rooms.
Prince Alwaleed is a prolific investor. He has shares in three of Elon Musk's companies (X, xAI, and SpaceX), Citigroup, and Four Seasons Hotels. Forbes put his net worth at about $25 billion as of October 2026, and his investment success has earned him the alias "The Arabian Warren Buffett."
The Sultan of Brunei - Boeing 747-8 BBJ
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is a licensed pilot, and in May 2026, he proved it by flying himself to Cebu for the ASEAN Summit, with his son Prince Abdul Mateen along for the trip. He touched down at Mactan-Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, where the social welfare secretary, the Cebu governor, and the mayor of Lapu-Lapu City were on hand to greet the pair. The summit was the 48th ASEAN Summit, scheduled for May 7 to 8.
The Sultan has led his country since 1967, and his state aircraft are a Boeing 747-8 BBJ, with the tail number V8-BKH, and a Boeing 787-8 BBJ, registered V8-OAS. Boeing itself notes that the Sultan operates a 747-8 VIP airplane, and its ties to Brunei run deep, since Royal Brunei Airlines bought its first Boeing 737-200s in 1974 and became the first airline in Southeast Asia to take delivery of a 787 in 2013.
The two jets still log serious miles from Brunei International Airport. In August 2026, the 787 flew to Canberra and Sydney, and a month later it flew from London Heathrow to New York JFK.
Mukesh Ambani - Boeing 737 MAX 9 BBJ
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and currently India's second-richest man, flies VT-AKV, the country's first Boeing 737 MAX 9 BBJ. It arrived on Aug. 27, 2024, and the tycoon has reportedly spent more than $120 million on customization. Based in Mumbai, this plane has a range of 6,600 nautical miles and seats up to 50.
A smaller partner handles the shorter jobs. VT-ASR, a Bombardier Global 7500, belongs to the same Reliance subsidiary as the BBJ, Reliance Commercial Dealers Ltd. While this jet is an ultra-long-range flagship with a 7,700-nautical-mile range, it mostly covers shorter trips around the Gulf and Southeast Asia — perhaps because it is a smaller aircraft. Besides, Ambani's BBJ MAX is only one of the many private jets that are larger than the Bombardier Global 7500.
The BBJ has gone further, since recent logs show it flying to the U.S. and Belgium. Ambani has also been in the news lately after Elon Musk's recent public attacks on him, accusing him and the Indian government of hindering Starlink's entry into India because of Ambani's interests in the Indian telecom industry. Reliance Jio (his telecom company) has over 500 million subscribers in India, and its parent, Jio Platforms, is set to be valued at about $106 billion in an IPO scheduled for October 2026.
Evan Spiegel - Boeing 737 MAX 8 BBJ
At 24 in 2015, Evan Spiegel was already the world's youngest billionaire. The Snap co-founder built Snapchat as a Stanford product design project and left school to run it. Today he flies N3E, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 BBJ. In 2018, Spiegel was described as "aloof" by his employees because of his insistence on flying private on an IPO roadshow instead of flying with the company's banking team. That preference hasn't faded; his private jet's logs read like a travel diary.
Within about a week in September, it went from Van Nuys to Maui, then on to Paris, London, and Newark before heading back to Van Nuys. The Los Angeles to Paris-Le Bourget leg alone took 10 hours and 29 minutes. Earlier in the summer, the jet made its way through Palma de Mallorca, Basel, and Olbia in Sardinia, later stopped in Kona on Hawaii's Big Island and Trapani in Sicily, and in August reached Edmonton and Yellowknife in Canada. In early October, it was hopping between Van Nuys, San Jose, and Moffett Federal Airfield. The jet frequents San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and London.
Its home base, Van Nuys, is a short drive from his Brentwood house and Snapchat's Santa Monica headquarters. Off the tarmac, Spiegel is husband to Australian model Miranda Kerr and is linked to Bliss, a 171-foot yacht built in 2014 and registered in the Cayman Islands. According to Forbes, his net worth is $2.3 billion as of 2026.