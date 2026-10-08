9 Private Jets That Are Larger Than The Bombardier Global 7500

Of all the private jets that have ever existed, the Bombardier Global 7500 definitely is in the upper strata. It is large, luxurious, and ridiculously expensive, reportedly starting at around $78 million. Private jet buyers can often customize their cabin plans, which can quickly add to the cost. We only found one listing with a price in late 2026, and it was asking nearly $60 million for a 2018 model; all others had some variant of "please call for price" in the listing.

Also, while it's a good general idea, planes (along with yachts) are often sold through off-market brokers, or so a fixed-base operator, that's fancy speak for a private jet facility, at Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates tells me. Thus, take the used valuation with a grain of salt. Anyway, the Global 7500 was Bombardier's flagship private jet for about seven years, from its 2018 release to December 2025, when the Global 8000 was released as its successor.

The 7500 is a fairly large plane, especially for a non-commercial aircraft, with an overall length of 111 feet, a cabin length of 54 feet 5 inches, and a wingspan of 104 feet. However, despite their size, plenty of private jets are larger than the Global 7500; here are nine examples.