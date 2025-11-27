5 Of The Biggest Aircraft Manufacturers In The World

Despite its well-documented troubles, Boeing still has the largest share of active commercial aircraft according to IATA data, with 40% of the global fleet. The company was founded in 1916 and originally made aircraft for the U.S. Navy before expanding into the manufacture of civilian aircraft. Over the decades, Boeing has been responsible for making some of the world's most recognisable aircraft, counting icons like the 747 and 787 Dreamliner among its best jets.

In recent years, the company has been hit by a string of scandals. Its 737 MAX aircraft has suffered from multiple high-profile issues, which allegedly arose from the manufacturer's rush to get the model to market. In 2018 and 2019, two 737 MAX aircraft were involved in fatal crashes, with regulators grounding the model for over a year following the second crash. In 2024, a panel covering an emergency exit detached from an Alaska Airlines 737 Max while it was in flight, leading to another temporary grounding.

The company has been hit with other issues in 2025, including a strike that primarily affected its defense aircraft production. However, its order books still remain healthy, and it has ramped up its delivery rate over the course of the year, with 2025 set to see Boeing's highest annual aircraft delivery total since 2018.