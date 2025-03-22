Why Was The Airbus A380 Discontinued? (And Why It's Coming Back From Retirement)

You'd be hard-pressed to forget a ride on the Airbus A380. The largest commercial airplane since its first passenger flight in 2007, it is the world's only full-length double-decker commercial aircraft and can carry up to 853 passengers at a time. With a cabin surface area of 5,920 square feet, the A380 can accommodate 199 more seats than the world's second-largest aircraft, Boeing's 747-8. As such, the A380 is so heavy that it requires four engines to power it, each generating up to 70,000 pounds of thrust. This combined 280,000 lbs of thrust is handy when lifting its gargantuan max takeoff weight: A whopping 575 tons. According to the company, the engines generate the same horsepower as 2,500 cars or roughly 275,000 horsepower.

Advertisement

But it's more than the sheer size that passengers found so impressive. With a unique cabin design, elevated first-class luxuries (including a fully stocked bar, onyx countertops, and even showers on some iterations), and a cargo hold with a capacity that could hold over 3,000 suitcases, the plane was crafted to be the pinnacle of long-distance luxury travel.

Unfortunately, even the best-laid plans of mice and airplane manufacturers go awry. By 2021, production of the A380 was discontinued, just fourteen years after its debut. But did that mean that the megajet was dead for good? Recent events have suggested that a comeback might be in the cards for the world's largest jet. But what killed the luxury aerial colossus in the first place? And will those factors lead to the A380's premature downfall again, despite the recent optimism?

Advertisement